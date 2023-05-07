Coronation celebrations continue with royals at lunches and glittering concert

The coronation celebrations will continue on Sunday with big lunches attended by royals and a star-studded concert at Windsor Castle.

The King and Queen will join around 20,000 members of the public at the coronation concert where, along with other family members, they will see performances by Take That, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie.

Singers Perry and Richie were among the stars at Saturday’s coronation ceremony in Westminster Abbey.

The King and Queen on the Buckingham Palace balcony with family members on Saturday (Stefan Rousseau/PA) — © Stefan Rousseau

Perry, who is an ambassador for The British Asian Trust – a charity founded by the King when he was Prince of Wales, appeared to lose her footing as she left the Abbey and was supported by other guests as she nearly took a tumble.

The show in Windsor, hosted by Paddington and Downton Abbey actor Hugh Bonneville, will see Hollywood star Tom Cruise, Dynasty actress Dame Joan Collins, adventurer Bear Grylls and singer Sir Tom Jones appear via video message.

The series of pre-recorded sketches will reveal little-known facts about the monarch and will also include moments from beloved literary figure Winnie the Pooh – seemingly echoing the famous moment Paddington Bear drank tea with the Queen during her Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

There will also be performances by Paloma Faith, Olly Murs, veteran rock guitarist Steve Winwood, and Nicole Scherzinger of The Pussycat Dolls.

The King is crowned with St Edward’s Crown by The Archbishop of Canterbury (Victoria Jones/PA) — © Victoria Jones

Classical acts including Andrea Bocelli, Welsh bass-baritone Sir Bryn Terfel and Chinese pianist Lang Lang will perform too.

The Royal Ballet, the Royal Opera, the Royal Shakespeare Company, the Royal College of Music and the Royal College of Art will come together for the first time to create a one-off performance featuring Sex Education and Doctor Who star Ncuti Gatwa and Olivier Award nominee Mei Mac.

Ahead of the show on Sunday evening, thousands of street parties are expected to be held with people encouraged to come together across the country for the Coronation Big Lunch.

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh will attend a big lunch in Cranleigh, the Princess Royal and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence will attend a community street party in Swindon, and Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie will attend a big lunch in Windsor.

On Saturday, the coronation brought together around 100 heads of state, kings and queens from across the globe, celebrities, everyday heroes and family and friends of Charles and Camilla.

Katy Perry leaves Westminster Abbey following the coronation ceremony (Jane Barlow/PA) — © Jane Barlow

The couple, in lavish robes and wearing their crowns, appeared on the Buckingham Palace balcony twice as crowds braved downpours during a ceremonial military celebration not seen for 70 years.

Making their first balcony appearance of the King’s reign, the couple looked relaxed after the momentous coronation, watched around the globe.

It was the fulfilment of Charles’ destiny, but followed the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, after a 70-year reign.

Pomp and pageantry were to the fore on Saturday, with the Armed Forces staging the biggest ceremonial military operation since Queen Elizabeth’s II 1953 coronation, culminating in a 4,000-strong coronation procession of servicemen and women from across the globe, that wound its way through the heart of the capital.

Meanwhile, as part of the Coronation Concert, choreographed lasers, projections and drone displays will radiate over historic bridges and buildings.

Lionel Richie arriving ahead of the coronation ceremony (Gareth Cattermole/PA) — © Gareth Cattermole

Seven of the 10 locations involved in the event, Lighting up the Nation, have been disclosed so far, including Blackpool seafront in Lancashire, where people can join a viewing party from Blackpool Tower.

Sheffield Town Hall will showcase a display in the Peace Gardens, while Newcastle’s Tyne Bridge and Gateshead’s Millennium Bridge lights will cast riverside reflections for an audience stretching between the quays.

A drone show will light up the sky above the Eden Project in Cornwall, and its biomes will become multicoloured for spectators invited from the local volunteer community.

Light shows will also brighten up Belfast, Edinburgh and Cardiff at various locations.

The remaining three locations will be revealed during the concert.

The Coronation Concert will be broadcast on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 2 and BBC Sounds from 8pm.