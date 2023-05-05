Coronation is proud expression of British history, says Sunak

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak outside No10 on Friday ahead of the coronation (Stefan Rousseau/PA) — © Stefan Rousseau

The coronation is not simply a “spectacle” but a “proud expression” of British history, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said, in a message ahead of the King’s coronation.

Mr Sunak, who will be among the party leaders and dignitaries in Westminster Abbey on Saturday, said it was an opportunity for “hope and optimism” about the future.

“The coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla will be a moment of extraordinary national pride,” Mr Sunak said.

“Together with friends from across the Commonwealth and beyond, we will celebrate the enduring nature of our great monarchy, its constancy, devotion to duty and service to others.

“No other country could put on such a dazzling display – the processions, the pageantry, the ceremonies and street parties.

“But this is not just a spectacle.

“It’s a proud expression of our history, culture, and traditions. A vivid demonstration of the modern character of our country and a cherished ritual through which a new era is born.

“In the Abbey where monarchs have been crowned for almost a thousand years, representatives of every faith will play a central role for the first time.”

Mr Sunak said that the fact “people across our country will help their communities with thousands of acts of kindness” was a “fitting tribute to the spirit of service that will define the Carolean age”.

“Let’s celebrate this weekend with pride in who we are and what we stand for.

“Let’s look to the future with hope and optimism and let’s make new memories, so we can tell our grandchildren of the day we came together to sing God Save The King,” he said.