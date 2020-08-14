Coroner visits resort where Nora Quoirin went missing ahead of Malaysian inquest

A coroner has inspected the Malaysian resort where Nora Quoirin went missing a year ago ahead of an inquest into the teenager's death.

It comes as the 15-year-old's mum, who is from Belfast, says she still believes that Nora was abducted.

Meabh Quoirin said she also hoped a hard-won inquest in Malaysia will answer some outstanding questions.

The girl's disappearance from her family's holiday chalet at the Dusun eco-resort in southern Negeri Sembilan state on August 4, 2019 sparked a massive search operation.

Her naked body was discovered 10 days later beside a small stream about 1.6 miles from the resort.

Her funeral took place at St Brigid's Church in south Belfast, where she was baptised.

Local media reports said the coroner, prosecutors and the family's lawyer yesterday inspected the resort and the nearby rainforest area where Nora's body was found ahead of the inquest, which is due to begin later this month.

"The coroner took the opportunity to visit the place where the victim stayed and where the body of Nora was found," Negeri Sembilan deputy police chief Che Zakaria Othman said.

He added the three-hour visit was to give the coroner "preliminary insight" on the location of the tragedy.

The Quoirin family's new lawyer, S Sakthyvell, described the site visit as "quite thorough".

"She (the coroner) visited the Dusun resort, the waterfall, she walked in a stream and went to the location where the body was found," Sakthyvell told AFP.

The inquest is scheduled to take place from August 24-September 4 and will hear from 60 witnesses.

Meabh and husband Sebastien will not be present due to coronavirus-related restrictions, but will be interviewed by the coroner over a conferencing platform.

The couple remain convinced that their daughter, who was vulnerable, had special needs and would not go outside her own front door alone, could not have reached the spot where the body was found.

The location had already been scoured many times during the search operation.

"What we want is that no family would ever go through what we've had to go through," Meabh told The Irish Times.

"What we're looking for is an acknowledgement of the numerous possibilities, and a far greater emphasis on who Nora was and why it is just impossible to believe certain theories about what might have happened."

The Quoirins say they do not want foul play to be ruled out by the coroner.

They say that crucial time and evidence was lost because the Malaysian police insisted on treating her disappearance as a case of a missing person and not as a crime.

"For us it's important that the case stays open in case someone speaks up in the future," Sebastien added.

The lounge window in the chalet was found to be ajar when Nora went missing.

According to Meabh: "Somebody opened that window, and it wasn't us."

A year on the Quoirins say they are coping, while Nora's siblings - Maurice (9) and Innes (13) - are very resilient.

"We are making a memory log of all our best memories of Nora," Meabh said.

"The children look back and think of all the ways in which Nora made them smile.

"She was funny and quirky with them and they remember and cherish that.

"We've had a lot of support from family, friends, professionals and strangers who continue to write to us and visit Nora's grave.

"But, in the end, I'm still absolutely devastated.

"We miss her every minute of every day. It's my little girl; you can't get past that.

"It feels like it happened yesterday.

"She is very much alive as part of our family. We'll always be a family-of-five."