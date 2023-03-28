‘Corrosive’ culture at NHS Trust could put patient safety at risk, report finds

The report is the first of three in a review of University Hospitals Birmingham NHS Foundation Trust (Jeff Moore/PA) — © Jeff Moore

Patient safety could be at risk due to a “corrosive” culture in which staff at one of the largest NHS trusts in the country had “a fear of retribution if concerns were raised”, a report has said.

Staff at the University Hospitals Birmingham NHS Foundation Trust (UHB) told a review the Trust’s senior leaders were “overzealous and coercive”, also describing them as “callous” and raising concerns over staff reviews being used to “silence dissent”.

The Trust has been under review by the Birmingham and Solihull Integrated Care Board (ICB) for six weeks after staff raised concerns over patient safety and a “mafia-like” culture, which UHB denied.

The first of three reports, released on Tuesday, concluded that while overall, patients could still access care at the Trust with confidence, a number of issues required attention, with 17 recommendations made for further action.

Summarising the findings, Professor Mike Bewick, a former NHS England deputy medical director, said: “Our overall view is that the Trust is a safe place to receive care, but any continuance of a culture that is corrosively affecting morale and in particular threatens long term staff recruitment and retention will put at risk the care of patients across the organisation – particularly in the current nationwide NHS staffing crisis.

“The cultural problems at the Trust most likely persist, apparently remain entrenched and require serious attention.

“Because these concerns cover such a wide range of issues, from management organisation through to leadership and confidence, we believe there is much more work to be done in the next phases of review to assist the Trust on its journey to recovery.

“During our short review, we have received significant cooperation from the Trust in terms of access to individuals and documentation.

“However, as our work has progressed, we have found that this goodwill has dissipated, and have seen an organisation that is culturally very reluctant to accept criticism or to acknowledge the adverse views expressed by us and other significant external bodies.

“We do not direct this at the Trust’s interim leadership team, but others seem to be, or have been, far less open to any suggestion that there are problems at UHB.”

Prof Bewick added: “We heard many examples of concerning comments covering a range of topics including issues over promotion processes, bullying of staff (including junior doctors), and a fear of retribution if concerns were raised. All of these issues will be the subject of further investigation in the Phase 2 Culture Review.”

The second and third reviews, covering governance and culture at the Trust, are expected to be published by June 31.

They were commissioned after a BBC Newsnight programme highlighted several concerns at UHB, including bullying and fears of punishment for raising concerns.

It followed the death of a junior doctor at the trust, Dr Vaishnavi Kumar, which found she had taken her own life on June 22 2022, with her father telling an inquest that the Queen Elizabeth Hospital – one of four sites run by UHB – was a “hypercritical environment to work in”.

The report said that despite Dr Kumar’s death not being the first death by suicide of a doctor at UHB, it took two months for the trust to formally write to the family, no physical meeting was offered to Dr Kumar’s family, and a senior member of staff sent Dr Kumar an email 26 days after her death to see if she was still being paid.

However, the report acknowledged that steps had been taken to improve relations with Dr Kumar’s family following her death.

David Melbourne, chief executive at NHS Birmingham and Solihull ICB, said the review made for “difficult reading”, and confirmed that a cross-party reference group which supported the review, led by Preet Kaur Gill, MP for Edgbaston, will be involved in the second and third reports.

She said that she had been contacted by more than 50 whistleblowers from the trust who outlined “deeply troubling and plainly unacceptable” concerns about a “put up or shut up culture”.

Other issues mentioned in the report included 26 “never events” – events that are seen as wholly preventable due to safety guidance being in place nationally – that took place across the trust in three years, including eight incidents of objects being left inside patients and seven of the incorrect operation being performed.

The report said that while there was “good quality root cause analysis” of these incidents, it called for clarity on how events were reported and said it was not possible to ascertain whether action plans had been implemented.

Jonathan Brotherton, chief executive at UHB, said: “Patients can continue to be confident that the care and treatment provided at our hospitals is safe. We are pleased that Prof Bewick’s overall view ‘is that the trust is a safe place to receive care’.

“We fully accept his recommendations and welcome the additional assurance that has been asked for through further independent oversight.

“There are a number of significant concerns that we need to, and have started to, address; we will continue to learn from the past, as we move forward.

“We want to develop a positive, inclusive work environment where people want to come to work, in a place that they are proud to work in, to do their very best for our patients.

“While we will not be able to fix things as quickly as I would like, we do need to do it as quickly as possible, for the benefit of patients and staff; I am committed to ensuring this happens.

“We must now focus on continuing to provide the best possible patient care, building a values-led culture and supporting our incredible colleagues.”