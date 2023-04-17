Council considering plans to charge motorists entering Cardiff city centre

Wales’s capital is considering becoming the latest place to charge motorists to drive into the city centre.

Cardiff City Council said the introduction of charges would be used to fund improvements to bus services with £1 fares, a new tram network and enhanced regional links.

Council leaders will consider a report on April 27 which aims to tackle air pollution, battle climate change and combat congestion.

They said road transport was responsible for 40% of carbon emissions in Cardiff, which was the joint highest measured among the UK’s 11 core cities.

More than 9,000 Cardiff residents are registered with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease while 7% of adults and 6% of children aged 10 to 14 have been diagnosed with asthma.

Council leader Huw Thomas said: “We know our residents want action on climate change and they want the air their children and their loved ones breathe to be cleaner.

“We know residents want to see electric buses and taxis serve the city, to have new train/tram links and stations, to drive on better maintained roads, with safe cycling and walking routes.

“We know they see the queues of traffic and know the damage this is causing to their health and the environment, whilst also strangling the city’s economy.

“It’s clear that action is needed if we are going to change the dial on this.”

Councillor Thomas said improvements to public transport would benefit everyone in the city.

“The people and communities who rely on public transport are often the worst served by our bus and train services,” he said.

“They are also breathing the dirtiest air and suffering the worst rates of childhood asthma and other illnesses. Improving our transport system is essential if we are to connect some of our most disadvantaged communities with the opportunities that are available in the city.

“I understand that there will be those who say that, ‘This is just another tax when the country is facing a cost-of-living crisis’.

“So let me address that head on. The current levels of traffic in Cardiff are costing the average resident hundreds upon hundreds of pounds each year and holding our economy back.

“That’s on top of the environmental and health damage caused by congestion.

“So, it’s imperative that we create a transport system where everyone – in particular our poorest and most disadvantaged communities – can be better connected with the jobs and opportunities we know are available in the city.

Cardiff is considering becoming the latest place to charge motorists to drive into the city centre (PA) — © Philip Toscano

“We also know that, in Cardiff, the lowest levels of car ownership are amongst young people, those who are disabled, those living in the southern arc and those from a minority ethnic background.

“As a result, they are entirely reliant on public transport.

“So, the people that are being hit the hardest by the cost-of-living crisis now will be the ones that benefit the most if a scheme is introduced in four of five years’ time, when hopefully we will all face a better economic climate.”

The council said if the report was accepted a range of road payment schemes would be considered including, road user payments, congestion zones, clean air zones and workplace parking charges.

They would also consult the public on what the levy would be, who would be exempt and who would qualify for discounts.

Councillor Thomas added: “There are so many potential benefits at play here. Reducing carbon emissions will naturally help us tackle air pollution and climate change, but that’s not all.

“We also believe that a payment could help reduce congestion.

“The cost of congestion to the economy in Cardiff was estimated by Inrix to be £109 million in 2019.

“If we can reduce congestion, we can improve everyone’s ability to get where they need to be in the city more quickly.

“This can open up job opportunities for people and labour markets for employers, delivering a positive economic impact across the city.”