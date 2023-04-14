Council official ‘T-Dawg’ makes rap video in photo ID reminder for voters

The top official for two local councils has recorded a rap video under the name T-Dawg to remind voters to take photo ID to the polling station for May’s elections.

Trevor Holden, managing director of Broadland and South Norfolk councils, bounces in the crab position and waves his hands around while wearing a bucket hat during the 56-second clip.

He raps over a beat: “I’ve got something to say about May’s local elections.

“T-Dawg spitting bars about voter ID selection.

“So make sure you bring it or you’ll receive rejection.”

The Government’s new policy means people must not only be registered to vote but also take a form of ID such as a passport or driving licence when they head to their local polling station on May 4.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Electoral reform campaigners have raised concerns that it could make it harder for some voters to cast their ballot.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has said the change will help make sure voting is a “high-integrity process”, despite no evidence of large-scale electoral fraud in the UK.

Mr Holden’s video, posted on the local authority’s social media channels, opens with cover art of a dark sky and him swinging in on a zipline.

It reads in a graffiti-style font “T-Dawg – ID Like A Boss”, with a black and white logo in the corner saying “voter advisory useful content”, in the style of parental advisory explicit content labels.

Mr Holden, who is also the returning officer for the councils, then appears, standing with his arms folded and nodding, as an auto-tuned vocal raps “T-Dawg on the track”.

He bounces in the crab position, on a set of concrete steps by some election signage, and begins to rap.

The video cuts to him in different locations, wearing a bucket hat and high-visibility jacket while waving his hands around by boxes for postal votes, and nodding while wearing headphones by a microphone.

He raps: “Some may call it suppression but don’t be a square.

“It’s about making sure this election is fair.

“Your passport, your driving licence, you get the gist.

“Hop online to see the full extensive list.”

He continues: “Make sure your vote counts and bring your ID.

“Looks like this card with a little photo of me.

“If you haven’t got this identification, apply online for your voter authority certification.

“Come on guys, the message is clear, May’s local election is drawing near.

“Bring your ID to make your vote count, this is what democracy is all about.”

The video finishes with an explosion sound effect and Mr Holden giving peace signs with both hands, as a voice says “perfect”.