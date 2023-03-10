Councils say pothole funding is 31 times below budget per mile for major roads

Councils repair a pothole every 19 seconds, the LGA said (Yui Mok/PA) — © Yui Mok

Government funding for maintaining England’s motorways and major A roads was 31 times higher per mile than for repairing local roads last year, according to new figures.

The Local Government Association (LGA), which conducted the analysis, urged the Treasury to use next week’s Budget to provide more money to councils to fix their pothole-plagued roads.

It said that Government-owned company National Highways spent £192,000 per mile on maintaining its network of motorways and major A roads last year.

That is compared with councils receiving just £6,000 per mile for fixing potholes on local roads.

LGA transport spokesman David Renard said: “All journeys by car begin and end on local roads, which make up the vast majority of our road network.

“Spending more on improving our motorways whilst neglecting crumbling local roads is counterproductive.

“Despite the efforts of councils, which repair a pothole every 19 seconds, our local road repair backlog is rising, with latest estimates showing it would take over £12 billion and nine years to clear.

“This coupled with soaring inflation is making it increasingly harder for councils to keep our roads in good condition.

“The Government should use the spring Budget to give councils the funding they need to fix potholes and improve road surfaces for everyone that uses them.”