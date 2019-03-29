Crash between minibus and car closes A82 in both directions

A diversion has been put in place while emergency services attend the scene (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Both lanes of the A82 by Loch Lomond are closed after a crash between a minibus and car.

The collision happened south of Luss at around 2.50pm on Friday.

ROAD CLOSURE - SERIOUS ROAD CRASH



Please note the A82 is closed South of Luss due to a serious road crash, Officers are currently in attendance. — Police Scotland (@policescotland) March 29, 2019

Police confirmed a diversion has been put in place while emergency services are in attendance.

The condition of those involved in the incident is not yet clear.

