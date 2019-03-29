Belfast Telegraph

Crash between minibus and car closes A82 in both directions

Police confirmed a diversion has been put in place while emergency services are in attendance at the scene south of Luss, by Loch Lomond.

A diversion has been put in place while emergency services attend the scene (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Both lanes of the A82 by Loch Lomond are closed after a crash between a minibus and car.

The collision happened south of Luss at around 2.50pm on Friday.

Police confirmed a diversion has been put in place while emergency services are in attendance.

The condition of those involved in the incident is not yet clear.

