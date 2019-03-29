Crash between minibus and car closes A82 in both directions
Police confirmed a diversion has been put in place while emergency services are in attendance at the scene south of Luss, by Loch Lomond.
The collision happened south of Luss at around 2.50pm on Friday.
ROAD CLOSURE - SERIOUS ROAD CRASH— Police Scotland (@policescotland) March 29, 2019
Please note the A82 is closed South of Luss due to a serious road crash, Officers are currently in attendance.
Police confirmed a diversion has been put in place while emergency services are in attendance.
The condition of those involved in the incident is not yet clear.
