Cyclists plan 500-mile ride to raise funds for education projects in Malawi

Funds raised by the cyclists will go towards helping children in Malawi (Jane Barlow/PA) — © PA

A group of cyclists are aiming to raise £25,000 for education projects in Malawi by riding from London to Glasgow for the UCI World Championships.

Up to 36 people will pedal almost 500 miles over six days and arrive in Scotland’s biggest city on August 10, in time to watch the last three days of the cycling competition.

The championships, which take place from August 3 to 13, have been billed as the biggest celebration of cycling in history as a number of different events will be staged at the same tournament for the first time.

Think Malawi, a UK-based charity dedicated to supporting grassroots education initiatives in the south-east African country, is looking for cycling enthusiasts to join its team on the Pedal With A Purpose trip.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

The unsupported ride will take cyclists through the Lincolnshire Fens, across the Humber Bridge and the moorland of the Northern Pennines, and then into Scotland.

The funds will support children and young people in Malawi through initiatives such as building desks, water sanitation work and innovative remote learning projects, and will also make reusable sanitary pads available to enable girls to stay in school.

Think Malawi trustee Steve McInerny, who founded the charity following a cycle across Africa in 2004, hopes the ride will have benefits at home as well.

The 47-year-old, of Herne Hill in south London, said: “Through this ride, we hope to inspire people to try bike-packing and longer-distance cycling.

“Our goal is to raise £25,000, which will make a significant impact on the educational lives of Malawian children.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

“We’d love to know if any Malawians will be competing at the World Championships so we can cheer them on.”

The project has won the support of Commonwealth Games silver medallist Fred Wright, a two-time Tour de France rider.

The 23-year-old, from London, said: “I wish the riders the best for their epic adventure across Britain.

“It’s a great chance for the cycling community to support Think Malawi’s vital education projects while taking on a big cycling challenge.

“Finishing the ride in Glasgow while the World Championships are going on will be a real buzz. Fingers crossed I’ll be racing there myself.”

More information on the project is available at www.thinkmalawi.org/london-to-glasgow-cycle-ride-2023.