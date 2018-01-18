David Gauke sworn in as Lord Chancellor in front of senior judges BelfastTelegraph.co.uk The first solicitor to be appointed Lord Chancellor has been welcomed to the role by the finest minds in the legal profession. https://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/news/uk/david-gauke-sworn-in-as-lord-chancellor-in-front-of-senior-judges-36502902.html https://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/news/uk/article36502897.ece/5fc6f/AUTOCROP/h342/bpanews_90486acf-7a0c-451d-bd57-462aab2fa7c9_1

The first solicitor to be appointed Lord Chancellor has been welcomed to the role by the finest minds in the legal profession.

Oxford graduate and MP David Gauke, who was previously Work and Pensions Secretary, was sworn into the ancient office on Thursday.

The colourful ceremony, attended by leading members of the judiciary, including Supreme Court president Lady Hale and the Lord Chief Justice of England and Wales Lord Burnett, took place at the Royal Courts of Justice in London.

🎥 @DavidGauke is being sworn in as Lord Chancellor today – find out what the role means to him pic.twitter.com/iKfkcpiCyo — Ministry of Justice (@MoJGovUK) January 18, 2018

Lord Burnett said: “We look forward, in the years ahead, to developing a strong, productive and harmonious working relationship with you.

“My Lord Chancellor, on behalf of the judiciary, I congratulate you and welcome you to your office.”

Mr Gauke, 46, who was elected in 2005 as Conservative MP for South West Hertfordshire, ends a recent run of four non-lawyers in the post, as he previously worked as a solicitor for eight years.

Lord Chancellor David Gauke (left) poses for a photo with Lord Chief Justice Lord Thomas of Cwmgiedd (centre) and Master of the Rolls Sir Terence Etherton (right) as he arrives for his swearing-in ceremony at the Royal Courts of Justice, in London (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

He is the fourth Lord Chancellor and Justice Secretary in three-and-a-half years, replacing David Lidington following Theresa May’s Cabinet reshuffle earlier this month.

Mr Lidington took over the office, which can be traced back to Anglo-Saxon times, from Liz Truss – who was the first woman to hold the post since the 12th century.

In an oak-panelled courtroom, Mr Gauke, dressed in traditional gold and black robes, took his oath and pledged to respect the rule of law, defend judicial independence and ensure effective support for the courts.

.@DavidGauke: I want people to have confidence in every part of their justice system pic.twitter.com/uCa37fdTGz — Ministry of Justice (@MoJGovUK) January 18, 2018

He said: “As Lord Chancellor, I look forward to working with you, Lord Chief Justice, and other senior members of the judiciary, to ensure we continue to attract exceptional and talented people in order for it (the judiciary) to remain strong, free from improper influence and truly independent – indeed, to remain the envy of the world.

“During my time as Lord Chancellor, I will be ambitious for our country’s legal services, I will be steadfast in my commitment to defend the independence of the judiciary and to respect the rule of law, and I will be determined in our work to create a justice system that is open to all, a justice system that everyone in the country can have confidence in and one that lives up to the deep-rooted sense of justice and fairness the UK is known for around the world.”

Lord Chancellor David Gauke (second left) arrives for his swearing in ceremony at the Royal Courts of Justice, in London (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Mr Gauke has held a number of positions in the Treasury and served for a year as Chief Secretary to the Treasury before being appointed Secretary of State for Work and Pensions last year in the Prime Minister’s post-election reshuffle.

The ceremony was attended by his wife Rachel, their three sons, and his mother Susan.