Day of devastation as Storm Eunice wreaks havoc in UK and Ireland

Record-breaking winds and snow showers cause major disruption as flights and ferry crossings are cancelled

More strong winds are expected this weekend in Northern Ireland after Storm Eunice brought a day of chaos on Friday with flights and ferry crossings cancelled and trees and electric poles felled as areas were battered by high gusts.

Homes in the north-west woke up to a blanket of snow which caused much traffic disruption along the Glenshane Pass which reported multiple road traffic collisions throughout the day.

Snow ploughs were busy working tirelessly to keep the busy A6 road clear between Derry and Belfast.

It was estimated that between 10 and 20cm of snow accumulated over the highest spots in the region such as the Sperrins and Mourne mountains.

High winds caused the majority of flights to be cancelled at George Best Belfast City Airport, including those from Inverness, Teeside, Dundee, Exeter, London, Leeds Bradford and Amsterdam.

Belfast International Airport also confirmed the cancellation of some of its evening flights last night.

Arriving flights from Paris, Bristol, London (Luton) and Leeds were cancelled and departing flights to London (Luton), Leeds, Paris, Edinburgh and Bristol were also cancelled.

A scheduled Irish League match between Dungannon Swifts and Cliftonville due to take place last night was called off after a pitch inspection.

Gusts of up to 60mph were recorded at times yesterday in Co Antrim and the weather station in Killowen in Co Down recorded winds of 58mph.

Woodland areas, forest parks, coastal walkways, council-owned land and even recycling centres were forced to close access to the public due to the high winds.

While snow and heavy winds caused much of the disruption in Northern Ireland, rain battered much of the Republic of Ireland and the southern counties in England which bore the brunt of Storm Eunice.

Three people died in England and several others were injured as Storm Eunice brought record-breaking gusts to the British Isles.

Winds of 122mph were provisionally recorded at the Needles on the Isle of Wight, which, if verified, would be the highest ever recorded in England.

A council worker in Wexford, aged in his 50s, was killed after he was struck by a falling tree, while out clearing debris yesterday. Widespread power outages left thousands of homes without electricity and fallen trees caused damage to properties in the Republic of Ireland.

The 02 arena in London, which only last week hosted the Brit Awards, was badly damaged in the storm with a huge rip in the roof of the Millenium Dome.

The A6 in Buxton was also closed on Friday afternoon after a lorry blew over, causing minor injuries. Train operators across Britain urged passengers to avoid travelling altogether, with no services operating in Wales for the entire day and seven train operators suspending all routes.

P&O Ferries stopped services between Dover and Calais.

Royal Mail said it “had no choice” but to suspend deliveries in parts of the country due to safety concerns. Ex-Bond girl Valerie Leon was among those caught up in the storm as she told of her “shocking” experience after narrowly avoiding a falling tree.

The English actress (78) is best known for her roles in six films of the Carry On series as well as Bond films The Spy Who Loved Me and Never Say Never Again, alongside Sir Roger Moore and Sir Sean Connery.

Leon said it was an “extraordinary” sight as an uprooted tree crushed a car only 20 feet from where she had been outside her home in the London borough of Hounslow.

While parts of Northern Ireland managed to escape much of the damage caused by Storm Eunice, a yellow weather warning for ice is in place until 9am today.

Tom Morgan, a meteorologist at the Met Office, told the Belfast Telegraph that more strong winds are to be expected throughout the weekend.

“Saturday will see some rain and possibly sleet and snow for a time — there is a band of rain pushing its way eastwards, with some bright spells and showers in the afternoon,” he said.

Strong winds are set to return on Sunday morning, with outbreaks of rain and a risk of gales up to 60mph and then colder in the early afternoon with some showers.