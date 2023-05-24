DCI John Caldwell attends King’s garden party in first public appearance since New IRA attack

Detective Chief Superintendent John Caldwell, attends a Garden Party at Hillsborough Castle, Co Down, during a two day visit to Northern Ireland by King Charles III and Queen Camilla. Picture date: Wednesday May 24, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story ROYAL Ulster. Photo credit should read: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

King Charles visits the new Coronation Garden in Newtownabbey designed by Diarmuid Gavin on his first visit to Northern Ireland since his coronation. (Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker)

Queen Camilla greets the crowd after a visit to open the new Coronation Garden on day one of their two-day visit to Northern Ireland.

NEWTOWNABBEY, NORTHERN IRELAND - MAY 24: King Charles III and Queen Camilla during a visit to open the new Coronation Garden on day one of their two-day visit to Northern Ireland on May 24, 2023 in Newtownabbey, Northern Ireland. King Charles III and Queen Camilla are visiting Northern Ireland for the first time since their Coronation. Their Majesties will met designers of the Garden and representatives of community and charitable organisations, hearing how the Garden marks the beginning of a new green initiative for the Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

King Charles III and Queen Camilla arrive to open the new Coronation Garden on day one of their two-day visit to Northern Ireland

King Charles visits the new Coronation Garden in Newtownabbey designed by Diarmuid Gavin on his first visit to Northern Ireland since his coronation. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Charles III and Queen Camilla cut a cake during a visit to open the new Coronation Garden on day one of their two-day visit to Northern Ireland (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images).

Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell, the senior detective who survived an attempted murder bid earlier this year, met King Charles and Queen Camilla on their two-day visit to Northern Ireland.

He was shot several times at a sports centre in Co Tyrone in February, with the meeting at Hillsborough Castle coming after the royals had opened a Coronation Garden in Newtownabbey.

The King and Queen were greeted by hundreds of onlookers and well-wishers who lined the barriers around Hazelbank Park to catch a glimpse of the royal couple.

Greeted by the Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Alderman Stephen Ross, Lord Lieutenant David McCorkell, North Belfast Sinn Fein MP John Finuance, as well as school children from the area, the King ‘untied’ the bow on the gate to the garden, which features a large metal bandstand named in honour of him and his wife.

Speaking shortly after he guided the monarchs around the metal bandstand, which was compared to a Disneyland attraction due to its animatronic dancing bushes, the man behind the design, award-winning gardener Diarmuid Gavin, described their arrival as very special.

“My mum, wife and all the people who built the garden, as well as the politicians and members of the council were all here,” said Mr Gavin.

“To have everyone we’ve worked alongside so extensively here is incredible, and to have the King and Queen come to this part of Newtownabbey, it’s a beautiful location.”

Asked about their reception to the garden as he showed the King and Queen his creation, Mr Gavin said they “got the humour” aspect of its design, which also features embedded bubble machines that go off every 15 minutes alongside a recording of Pure Imagination from Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory or Bring Me Sunshine by Morecambe and Wise.

“They thought it was very funny, they got the references, the planting all around it I knew he would like, the sense of humour is what the Queen enjoyed.

They were surprised at what is was, it was amazing for a king who has seen everything to react like that. We were united by the joy of it all.”

When asked about his inspiration for the garden’s design, Mr Gavin said he was inspired by the film Edward Scissorhands.

“I wanted to create something that was both beautiful and slightly Edward Scissorhands-esque,” he explained.

“Every 15 minutes it does something which captures everyone’s imagination, whether you’re three or 93. I wanted a garden that could entertain and then go back to being just a garden.”

Joanne Griffith, principal of Abbots Cross Primary School, said her pupils had a wonderful day, singing for the royals as they arrived alongside pupils from Templepatrick Primary and Hill Croft special school.

“They really enjoyed the singing. It’s been so exciting for them,” she said.

"Both King Charles and Queen Camilla stopped and spoke to them, they asked the name of the school and how rehearsals had went for them.”

The pupils, a mix of primary four and five, sang parts of Invocation: A Coronation Hymn, which was written in honour of the King and Queen’s crowning earlier this month and featured the vocals of schoolchildren across Co Antrim.

“It was thrilling for them, I really couldn’t be more proud of them all, it’s been a fantastic day,” added Ms Griffith.

The event was extra special for Alliance councillor Lewis Boyle, who became the youngest elected representative in Northern Ireland last week.

The visit marked his first engagement in the role and took place just a couple of hours after his politics A-level exam.

He said: “I just sat my A-level politics exam this morning and then jumped in the car straight here to meet the royals.

“If any day was going to give the election a run for its money, this is certainly it – it was action-packed. It’s fantastic to be here to meet His and Her Majesty in my first official engagement. This is a great garden for the public and I can’t wait for people to use it.”

SDLP councillor Rosin Lynch said: “It’s always a good day when visitors come to Northern Ireland and I'm very happy to welcome King Charles and his wife Camilla, for this special event”.

DUP MLA Phillip Brett added: “I’m delighted to welcome the King and Queen to north Belfast. During my time on the council, we worked hard to deliver this amazing project by Diarmuid Gavin

"You can see by the turnout people are thrilled to see the King and Queen on their first visit to Northern Ireland and as someone who represents here, it’s particular poignant that it’s north Belfast.”

King Charles and Queen Camilla arrive in Northern Ireland

There was also local artwork on display, as well as a cake baked in the shape of a crown. The King cut the first slice, but opted not to partake in a bite.

Unfortunately, though, not all aspects of the event went smoothly, with an ambulance crew having to interrupt proceedings to help an attendee who appeared to have fainted.

Mayor Ross said it was nerve-wrecking having the responsibility of showing the couple around the new attraction.

“The King and Queen are so down-to-earth and made things easy for me. It was a gift. They loved the humour of the garden, they loved the floral aspect and they really loved our future plans for Antrim and Newtownabbey,” he said.

“This has been on the cards for a long time, and we are very proud it’s happened. This is a lovely place.”

Teasing a future visit, he said the King promised “he’ll be back very soon” to honour Antrim and Newtownabbey.