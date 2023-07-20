Death at Royal Cornwall Hospital sparks murder investigation

Officers were called at around 4.45pm on Wednesday to Royal Cornwall Hospital in Truro (PA)

The death of a woman in her 60s at a Cornwall hospital is being treated as murder, police said.

Officers were called at around 4.45pm on Wednesday to Royal Cornwall Hospital, Truro, where the patient died after coming to harm there.

A man in his 30s believed to have been known to the woman has since been arrested on suspicion of murder, Devon and Cornwall Police said.

The man, from Par, a fishing village near St Austell, remains in custody and a cordon has been placed around a property in the area.

A spokesman for the force said: “Following initial enquiries, the cause of death is currently being treated as suspicious.

“A man in his 30s from the Par area has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

“He remains in police custody at this time.”

A spokeswoman for the Royal Cornwall Hospitals NHS Trust said they were assisting police in their investigation into the “unexplained death” of a patient at the hospital.