Director of Public Prosecutions letter gaffe extraordinary, says UUP’s Nesbitt

A policing Board member has described as extraordinary the revelation that a private letter from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) to the Chief Constable was copied to the Policing Board in error.

DPP Stephen Herron wrote to Simon Byrne on April 2 in what Ulster Unionist MLA Mike Nesbitt described as a “scathing” criticism of the PSNI’s stance on prosecutions surrounding the Bobby Storey funeral in June 2020.

The four-page letter outlined concerns about the PSNI’s actions, particularly on the day it was announced that no action would be taken against 24 Sinn Fein politicians for alleged coronavirus health regulation breaches.

Mr Herron complained that police made public the fact the PSNI had recommended to the PPS that prosecutions should be pursued.

It went on to allege the PSNI did not inform the PPS that they were making that recommendation and failed to offer the PPS appropriate advance notice of their position.

Mr Herron went on to suggest some might interpret the PSNI’s actions as being “for the optics”.

In the letter, Mr Herron also told Mr Byrne: “It’s important neither of us does anything that will compromise the integrity of our offices, cause damage to the longer term working relationships between police and prosecutors, or potentially compromise future proceedings.”

Both men were criticised by unionists in the wake of the decision not to prosecute.

It has now emerged that Mr Herron meant the letter to be sent to the Chief Constable only and the copy forwarded to the Policing Board was emailed in error.

Mr Herron has apologised blaming administrative error.

Mr Nesbitt said: “This is extraordinary stuff. Mr Herron puts it down to an administrative error, but I think the issue goes deeper than that.

"To me, the tone and language read as heavily critical and reflect a broken relationship between two key organisations in the criminal justice system.

“I have asked my colleague, Doug Beattie MLA, to raise the matter with the chair of the Justice Committee, in the expectation the committee will invite Mr Herron to join them.

"There are several issues to discuss, including the attempt last week to prosecute soldiers for legacy cases and the decision to review the PPS’s original conclusion that they were not going to prosecute attendees at Mr Storey’s funeral.”

Responding, Stephen Herron said: “Due to an administrative mistake, a letter written by me to the Chief Constable on April 2 was inadvertently enclosed alongside correspondence sent to the chair of the Policing Board on the same date.

“This error came to light after the contents of the letter was raised at a meeting of the Policing Board NI on Thursday May 6. The following day, on becoming aware of the error, I personally apologised to the Chief Constable on the telephone. I assured him that it was never my intention for this letter to be shared beyond our respective offices, which he has accepted. I regret that this matter has resulted in the inaccurate perception that a PPS complaint was lodged with the Board.

“The Chief Constable and I agreed last month how we will take the matters raised forward. The PPS values a strong working relationship with the Police Service of Northern Ireland which enables us to operate independently but in partnership to help deliver justice on behalf of society. I am pleased to say that we enjoy excellent working relationships at all levels.”