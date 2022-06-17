Disabled easyJet passenger dies ‘falling down escalator’ at Gatwick Airport

EasyJet has confirmed the death and expressed its sympathies to the deceased’s loved ones (Photo: Peter Cziborra/Reuters)

An investigation is under way after a disabled easyJet passenger died at Gatwick Airport on Wednesday.

The man reportedly fell down an escalator on Wednesday after assistance did not arrive and he made his own way to the terminal.

EasyJet confirmed the death in a statement, adding members of its cabin crew gave medical assistance to the unnamed passenger while waiting for help from paramedics.

The airline said: “A number of our cabin crew provided medical assistance to a passenger at Gatwick Airport whilst waiting for paramedics to arrive, however the passenger sadly later passed away.

“Our thoughts are with their family and friends at this difficult time.”

A Gatwick Airport spokesperson said the incident occurred while airport staff were helping to disembark three passengers with restricted mobility (PRM), adding staff shortages played no role in the incident.

Passengers have suffered months of delays and last-minute cancellations at airports due to staff shortages related to the Covid pandemic, amid soaring demand for travel now that restrictions have largely been removed.

The spokesperson said: “This is a sad and tragic incident and our thoughts remain with the family of the deceased.

Staff shortages were not a factor in this incident as has been claimed

Gatwick Airport spokesperson

“A member of Wilson James staff was waiting when the aircraft arrived and was in the process of disembarking the three PRM passengers when the incident occurred.

“Staff shortages were not a factor in this incident as has been claimed. It is normal for one staff member to disembark three passengers who require assistance by taking them one at a time the short distance to the waiting buggy.

“A formal investigation is currently under way and it would not be appropriate to comment further.”

Gatwick announced on Friday that it is capping the number of planes that use the airport in July and August to avoid a repeat of the “cancellation chaos” that ruined the trips of thousands of holidaymakers over the Jubilee weekend.