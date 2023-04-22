Dog shot dead by police in Derby after reports man was ‘seriously injured’

A dog has been shot dead by police officers following an incident in the East Midlands.

Officers were called to reports that a man had been seriously injured at a house in Cameron Road, Derby, on Saturday morning.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

“A dog at the address that was presenting a risk to officers and the public was shot and killed by firearms officers,” a Derbyshire Constabulary spokesperson said.

“There is no ongoing risk to the public and officers will remain in the area as the investigation into the incident continues.”

A man has been arrested in connection with the incident.

A crime scene was in place, with road closures on parts of Cameron Road and Brunswick Street.