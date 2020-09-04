Donald Trump flag stunt no big deal, says DUP's Ian Paisley

Banner drama: Ian Paisley (left), Sammy Wilson (second left) and Paul Girvan (right) with the Trump flag

Mr Paisley posed in a photograph along with fellow MPs Sammy Wilson and Paul Girvan outside the Houses of Parliament with a banner reading: 'Trump 2020, keep America great'.

UUP MLA Doug Beattie said he "cringed" when he saw the image, which was tweeted by Mr Wilson.

Yesterday in an interview with the BBC Mr Paisley said he thought a Trump presidency would be "good for Northern Ireland and good for trade deals between our two nations".

Mr Paisley said he and his colleagues thought "why not get the banner out and declare our support for the Trump campaign as they get into top gear to seek re-election".

When asked about the lack of social distancing in the image, Mr Paisley told the BBC he and his colleagues were even closer together on the plane flying over to London.

He added: "So standing outside in the fresh British air, I think we were probably socially distanced enough."