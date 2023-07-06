Doreen Lawrence in ‘immense distress’ over decision not to charge ex-officers

Stephen Lawrence’s mother has said a decision not to charge four retired officers involved in the original murder investigation has caused her “immense distress”.

Baroness Doreen Lawrence says she has been left “bitterly disappointed” by the fact four former Metropolitan Police officers will not face charges of misconduct in public office over their handling of the initial six weeks of the 1993 investigation.

The Crown Prosecution Service, which made the decision, acknowledged Mr Lawrence’s family would find it “deeply disappointing” and offered to meet them to explain “in detail”.

Gary Dobson and David Norris were jailed for life in 2012 (CPS/PA)

Baroness Lawrence will seek a review of the decision.

She told ITV News: “After 30 years in which there have been countless police investigations, a police complaint and a public inquiry, I thought there might be some hope of holding those police officers who failed me and my son to account.

“My hope has been in vain. I am bitterly disappointed with the CPS decision not to charge any police officer. I will be seeking a review of it.

“Everyone knows that the first murder investigation was institutionally racist and yet there is no mention, let alone consideration, of racism in the CPS decision as being the possible reason for the officers acting as they did.

“Yesterday at London City Hall, Sir Mark Rowley accepted the obvious failings of the police in the first murder investigation but, despite this, not a single police officer has been disciplined or will be charged.

“In my opinion, the police have, yet again, got away ‘scot free’.

“Not a single police officer lost his job, or will lose his pension, or pay a fine or spend a day behind bars whilst I will continue to grieve the loss of my son.

“This CPS decision has caused me immense distress and little thought has been given to me as a mother who has lost her son. This is a disgrace.”

Stephen Lawrence was murdered by a gang of five or six racist attackers in south-east London in April 1993 (Family handout/PA)

The Independent Office for Police Conduct watchdog said it was satisfied a six-year probe by the National Crime Agency under its direction had “explored every possible avenue”.

Mr Lawrence was murdered by a gang of five or six racist attackers in Eltham, south-east London, in April 1993 as he made his way home with his friend Duwayne Brooks.

Only two of his killers have faced justice – Gary Dobson and David Norris were finally jailed for life in 2012 after a trial hingeing on tiny traces of forensic evidence.

Last month the BBC named a sixth suspect in the case for the first time, a man called Matthew White, and outlined the bungled handling of the evidence against him.

Two witnesses said White had confessed to being present during the attack – one of whom, his stepfather, was not spoken to by police until 20 years after the murder because officers had previously misidentified him.

Baroness Lawrence expressed fury that White, who died in 2021, would never face justice because of police mistakes.

Announcing the decision not to charge the four ex-officers, Nick Price, head of the CPS Special Crime and Counter Terrorism Division, said: “Following a referral by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) in 2021, the CPS has carefully considered criminal charges against four officers involved in the early stages of the investigation into Stephen’s murder in 1993.

“Charges of misconduct in public office were considered concerning the four officers’ management of the initial six weeks of the murder investigation. Having meticulously reviewed substantial amounts of available evidence and material in this complex case, we have decided that no criminal charges will be brought against the four suspects.

“Furthermore, no criminal charges will be brought in relation to a further investigation by the National Crime Agency (NCA) into allegations of perjury by a suspect who alleged corruption in the initial murder investigation as it also did not meet our legal test for prosecution.

“We understand this may be deeply disappointing for Stephen’s family and friends, and the CPS has offered to meet with close family members to explain our decision in detail.”

IOPC director Sarah Green said: “It was important that we follow all possible lines of inquiry in order to determine whether corruption played a part in the well-documented failings of the original investigation into Stephen’s murder and the attack on Duwayne Brooks.

“A vast amount of documentation, information and intelligence spanning 27 years, some of which was not available to the Stephen Lawrence Inquiry, was gathered and analysed. Over 150 people were interviewed including serving and former police officers and staff, relevant witnesses and others such as journalists with in-depth knowledge of the original murder investigation.

“At its peak, 50 NCA investigators and support workers were solely dedicated to uncovering whether corruption played a role in the first investigation into Stephen’s murder. This has been an exhaustive investigation and we are satisfied that the NCA has explored every possible avenue.

“We appreciate this has been a very long process for all of those affected and we have ensured that all interested parties have been updated throughout our investigation.

“We remain committed to bringing to light those events from many years ago relating to Stephen’s racist murder and we will publish the reports from all the IOPC investigations which followed the Ellison Review as soon as we can.”

Metropolitan Police Deputy Assistant Commissioner Matt Ward said he is “confident” all identified lines of inquiry into suspects who have not faced justice have been exhausted.

He said: “The convictions of Gary Dobson and David Norris in 2012 for murder were significant milestones.

“Although we remain frustrated that others involved have not faced justice, I am confident, that by 2020, every identified line of inquiry for every other suspect had been thoroughly examined and exhausted.

“An independent panel of experts reviewed the case and agreed there were no further lines of inquiry. The case is inactive, pending any new evidence coming to light. “