Double murder probe launched as man and teenager stabbed to death

A man and a teenager have been stabbed to death in north London, sparking a double murder probe.

The boy, believed to be 15, was found with stab wounds after police were called to Elthorne Road, Islington, at 11.33pm on Thursday.

He was pronounced dead at the scene just after midnight, the Metropolitan Police said.

A man, aged 23, also suffered stab injuries and was taken to west London hospital where he died.

Officers have informed the next of kin of both victims. They are being supported by specially trained officers.

Formal identification and post-mortem examinations will be carried out at a later date.

A third victim, believed to be aged 28, was also found at an address in the Archway area.

He had suffered a stab wound and was taken to a north London hospital where he remains. His condition is not thought to be life-threatening.

There have been no arrests yet, the force said.

Police believe a large number of people were present when the attack took place and are urging witnesses and those with information to come forward.

The Specialist Crime Command has launched an investigation. A crime scene is in place and enquiries are ongoing.

A Section 60 order granting police additional stop and search powers has been authorised.

Chief Superintendent Andy Carter said: “My thoughts are with the families of the two victims who have suffered such an unimaginable loss in this shocking and unacceptable incident.

“We will support our colleagues as they investigate and members of the public will see an increased policing presence in the area.

“I urge anyone who has information that can help us establish exactly what has happened to approach those officers or contact us immediately. A man and boy have lost their lives and we must now work together to identify those responsible and remove them from our streets.”

Anyone who has information that could help police should call 101 or tweet @MetCC ref CAD 9383/29 Jun.

To remain anonymous call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.