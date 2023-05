Duchess’s vision sees world’s biggest play park opened

Staff in character of ‘Lilidorei’, the brand-new attraction, created from the vision of Jane Percy, Duchess of Northumberland, located in the grounds of the Alnwick Garden (Owen Humphreys/PA)

The world’s biggest children’s play park is about to open thanks to a £15 million-plus investment – and the imagination of Jane Percy, the Duchess of Northumberland.

She has had the idea for the Lilidorei play park for 12 years and is hoping the attraction will entice children off their phones and to encourage them to explore.

Lilidorei is a magical village which is home to nine clans who worship Christmas, and features a 26m (85ft) tall tower, known as Elfwin Drin, with six slides.

It is hoped the gardens will bring 200,000 visitors per year (Owen Humphreys/PA)

The park is situated in Alnwick Gardens, next to the castle which is the Percy family’s ancestral home and which was used in the Harry Potter films.

The Duchess said: “Lilidorei has lived in my imagination for the past 12 years and I am delighted to bring my creative vision to life.

“We want to encourage children away from screens and into this magical giant playground where their imaginations can run wild.

Jane Percy, Duchess of Northumberland, with characters from Lilidorei (Owen Humphreys/PA)

“Our ambition is for Lilidorei to be accessible to all children regardless of their background which is why we have committed to Free Fridays, ensuring that every schoolchild in Northumberland and the surrounding areas have the chance to visit the attraction for free during their primary years education and enjoy all that Lilidorei has to offer.

“We cannot wait to open the doors to Lilidorei and release the magic.”

It is hoped the playground will attract 200,000 visitors a year and create 50 jobs.