Duke of York’s accuser claims ‘there’s only one of us telling the truth’

The woman who claims she was forced into sex with the Duke of York will be interviewed by the BBC’s Panorama programme (Steve Parsons/PA)

A woman who claims she was forced into sex with the Duke of York has told the BBC “only one of them is telling the truth” about the alleged incident.

The BBC’s Panorama programme released a teaser on Twitter of its upcoming episode which features an interview with Virginia Giuffre, who claims she was forced to have sex with Andrew when she was 17 years old.

“It was a really scary time in my life,” Ms Giuffre, previously known as Virginia Roberts, says in the teaser.

“He knows what happened, I know what happened and there’s only one of us telling the truth.”

The hour-long episode, titled The Prince And The Epstein Scandal, will be screened on BBC1 on Monday evening.

Ms Giuffre alleges the duke slept with her on three separate occasions. The duke denies the allegations.

It follows Andrew’s attempt to defend himself against Ms Giuffre’s accusations and explain his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein during an interview on BBC’s Newsnight which was branded a “car crash”.

In the interview, the duke denied Ms Giuffre’s claims and said an alleged encounter with her in 2001 did not happen as he spent the day with his daughter, Princess Beatrice, taking her to Pizza Express in Woking for a party.

Ms Giuffre alleged the duke sweated heavily as they danced at London nightclub Tramp.

During the interview, Andrew said he had a medical condition at the time, after suffering an overdose of adrenaline in the Falklands War when he was shot at, which meant he did not sweat.

The duke has withdrawn from public duties after he was widely criticised for failing to show remorse for his friendship with Epstein, or empathy for the alleged victims during his television appearance.

He has resigned from a large number of patronages, and seen organisations he was once involved with sever ties.

Ms Giuffre has claimed in court papers in Florida that she was forced to have sex with Andrew when she was aged 17, below the state’s age of consent.

Her allegations, which Andrew strenuously denies, were struck from US civil court records in 2015 after a judge said they were “immaterial and impertinent”.

Buckingham Palace has branded the allegations “false and without any foundation”, stating: “Any suggestion of impropriety with underage minors by the duke was “categorically untrue”.

Ms Giuffre has criticised the Metropolitan Police for failing to investigate her allegations.

The Met said it stands by its decision not to investigate claims by the duke’s accuser, and added that officers had spoken to other law enforcement agencies but have “not received a formal request asking for assistance”.

It said it reviewed its previous decision that it was “not the appropriate authority to conduct inquiries in these circumstances” following Epstein’s death in August, and that its position remained unchanged.

Epstein killed himself in August in a New York prison while he was being held on sex trafficking charges.