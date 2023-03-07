DUP accuses Labour over Sue Gray’s move to top job

MP Wilson demands transparency in partygate investigator row

Ms Gray — a former Stormont permanent secretary who previously owned a pub near Newry —may have breached civil service rules, ministers have said.

Paymaster General Jeremy Quin raised in the Commons four areas where the senior civil servant may have fallen foul during the “exceptional situation”.

Deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner accused Conservative MPs of pursuing “conspiracy theories” spread by former prime minister Boris Johnson and his allies.

Labour confirmed last week that Ms Gray plans to become Sir Keir’s chief of staff, after the move was first reported by Sky News.

Mr Johnson and his allies have since seized on it to allege the investigation into the law-breaking parties in Downing Street under his leadership was an attempt to smear him.

Speaking in the Commons, the DUP’s Sammy Wilson also raised questions about Ms Gray’s involvement in Brexit decisions after Conservative MP Marcus Fysh suggested she had participated in discussions promoting the Northern Ireland Protocol, which unionists say created a trade border in the Irish Sea.

East Antrim MP Mr Wilson said: “I suppose the question for this House is what sensitive political issues was she involved in during those negotiations, and will the minister agree with me that no amount of bluster from the (Labour) front bench will ever hide the double standards of lecturing about accountability and transparency, while at the same time not being prepared to answer a straightforward question as to when they started talking to Sue Gray.”

Cabinet Office minister Jeremy Quin replied: “I think (he) puts it rather well. It would be very simple just to help put minds at rest by publishing the data, just setting out when the meetings took place, who met who, when and where and that will help reassure the House.”

Mr Fysh had said just previously: “The House and the country should know that on September 7 2019 I witnessed Sue Gray, who was then permanent secretary for the Department of Finance in Northern Ireland, discuss with the special adviser to the UK Cabinet Office how to exclude solutions other than high alignment with EU law and regulation from consideration by the Government in respect of Northern Ireland as under the Withdrawal Agreement.

“A month later the Government proposed the Northern Ireland Protocol, which subjected Northern Ireland to EU law and regulation. Since then Sue Gray has been the civil servant specifically responsible for advising on the Union considerations in Government.

“It was reported this week that Sue Gray was present in the briefing of Cabinet ministers on the PM’s Windsor Framework which, among other things, appears to confirm and embed the application of EU law and regulation in Northern Ireland.”

Mr Fysh was ordered to sit down by Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle who advised him to ask a question rather than “go on and on”.