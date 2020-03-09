DUP's Arlene Foster attends Commonwealth service in Harry and Meghan's final official engagement

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrive at the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey, London. Yui Mok/PA Wire

Northern Ireland First Minister Arlene Foster has attended the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey at what's expected to be the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's final official engagement before they quit royal life.

The DUP leader attended the event alone shortly after visiting the Cabinet Office in Whitehall for a Government emergency Cobra meeting to discuss the coronavirus outbreak across the UK.

She said it was important the nation as a whole addressed the outbreak with a "common sense approach"

She said: "The advice remains the same, if you have flu-like symptoms - stay at home and away from others."

DUP leader Arlene Foster leaves the Cabinet Office in Whitehall, London, after a meeting of the Government's emergency committee Cobra to discuss coronavirus. PA Photo. Picture date: Monday March 9, 2020. See PA story HEALTH Coronavirus. Photo credit should read: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

As the members of the royal family arrived at Westminster Abbey, they were introduced to a line of dignitaries, including Prime Minister Boris Johnson, but no-one shook hands as they greeted each other.

It is understood the Queen and other senior royals were following the protocol the Abbey has been operating under during the past few days.

Harry and Meghan arrived looking relaxed after a hectic past few days which have seen them attend a string of public events.

Their goodbye tour has included the Endeavour Fund Awards, a military musical festival at the Royal Albert Hall and Meghan's secret visit to a school in Dagenham, east London, to celebrate International Women's Day.

The couple do not officially step down from their roles as working members of the royal family until March 31, but the service - broadcast around the globe on the BBC World Service - was the symbolic end of their life supporting the Queen.

Meghan was in a green Emilia Wickstead dress with asymmetrical cape and hat by William Chambers.

Kate was in red, wearing a coat by Catherine Walker and a hat by Sally-Ann Provan.

In a change from last year's event the Sussexes were shown to their seats and did not wait at the Abbey's great west door to meet the Prince of Wales, Duchess of Cornwall and the Queen before processing with the other royals at the start of the ceremony.

The move is likely to be interpreted by commentators as their impending exit from 'The Firm' - dubbed Megxit - although the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, unlike last year, will also take their place in the 2,000-strong congregation and not the procession through the Abbey.

When Meghan and Harry first arrived they were greeted by the Dean of Westminster, the Very Reverend Dr David Hoyle, and met a group of dignitaries including Boris Johnson and the Commonwealth's secretary-general Baroness Scotland.