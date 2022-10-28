Early cancer diagnosis saved me, says aerial artist Laura Miller who’s wowing Belfast crowds

Laura Miller was diagnosed with breast cancer five years ago but is now back to performing

A circus performer who’s mesmerising the crowds in Belfast is sharing her story of recovery for Breast Cancer Awareness month.

Laura Miller is currently performing with Europe’s largest travelling circus at the Boucher Road Playing Fields.

The aerial artist may be at the forefront of Circus Extreme, but only five years ago she was diagnosed with breast cancer and it seemed as though it would be the end of her career.

Laura, from Bognor Regis in West Sussex, had joined the circus aged 20, where she met her partner, who’s a trapeze artist.

After spending years establishing her career, she noticed a lump on her breast.

Laura (38) revealed: “I had a random costume change. I didn’t even usually wear that costume, but I was wearing a costume that I needed to look into the mirror.

“As I was looking in the mirror, I saw a lump in my breast. It was quite lucky that I was wearing that costume because I wouldn’t have noticed it otherwise.”

Laura was convinced the lump was nothing serious, but decided to go to her doctor to make sure.

It was then discovered that she had grade three breast cancer.

The diagnosis was unexpected, and even though she spent her days diving into tanks of water, it was very frightening.

She added: “I was young, I was 32. I was fit and healthy and it was just a complete shock.”

The diagnosis meant Laura had to leave work and endure two hard years of treatment.

“I had a total of five operations and six months of chemotherapy. I had three weeks of radiotherapy and I had to go to hospital every three weeks for a year,” she said.

But the thought of returning to work helped her through her recovery.

Working in the circus was not only a job, but a way of life.

She explained: “We were all together, always touring, always travelling. So to suddenly find myself at home and my mum and dad’s house for two years, it was like completely flipping life.”

Laura has now returned to her job as an aqua aerialist after a remarkable recovery.

“The first performance was just probably one of the most incredible moments of my life. I just can’t even describe it. I really cried tears,” she said.

“There were a lot of tears. My family, my colleagues, they bought me a big bunch of flowers and there was a standing ovation. It was an amazing moment that I will never forget,” she said.

Laura also advises that both women and men to check their breasts.

“When you go home, just have a little check of your breasts and the rest area under arms and if you see any lumps, any thickness, any anything that isn’t normal, don’t be afraid to go to the doctor and get checked out because early diagnosis saves lives.

“That’s what saved my life. If I left it a few months more, I might not be here today.”

Laura admits to mentally struggling throughout her journey and hopes her story will help those who are battling breast cancer.

She added: “I just hope that my story gives a little bit of hope to people who are going through treatment right now, because I remember when I was going through treatment and it was quite a dark time.”

​Circus Extreme is at Boucher Road Playing Fields in Belfast until November 6