Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg agree to challenge each other in cage fight

Social media titans Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg have agreed to face each other in a cage fight.

Musk, who took control of Twitter in October, tweeted that he was “up for a cage fight” with Meta boss Mark Zuckerberg in an exchange that has since gone viral.

Mr Zuckerberg, who manages Facebook and Instagram, agreed to the challenge by taking a screenshot of Mr Musk’s tweet and replying “send me location”.

Mr Musk shot back tweeting “Vegas Octagon” in reference to the competition mat and fenced-in arena used by fighters.

The Twitter boss joked that he had a “great move” to show off to Mr Zuckerberg and noted that his workout regime consists of spending time with this children.

“I have this great move that I call “The Walrus”, where I just lie on top of my opponent & do nothing,” he tweeted.

He also added: “I almost never work out, except for picking up my kids & throwing them in the air.”

Mr Zuckerberg would appear to be in good shape for the challenge after winning his first jiu-jitsu competition recently.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

A Meta spokesperson told the BBC that “the story speaks for itself”.

The exchange comes after rumours that Mark Zuckerberg is preparing to create a new app to rival Twitter, which is expected to be called Threads.

The social app, named Project 92, will reportedly feature a continuous scroll of text, buttons similar to Twitter’s like and retweet function, and a 500-character limit on posts.