Energy sector needs ‘plans not bans’, says union chief

Gary Smith, GMB general secretary warned it would be a be a “huge mistake“ to put all the nation’s eggs in one energy basket (Gareth Fuller/PA)

The UK’s energy sector needs “plans not bans”, according to a union leader.

Gary Smith, GMB general secretary, warned it would be a “huge mistake“ to put all the nation’s eggs in one energy basket.

Mr Smith travelled to Washington earlier this year to meet members of the Biden administration to talk about US energy policy before discussing his findings with Labour to help inform the party’s energy strategy.

He told the GMB’s annual congress in Brighton that unions wanted a Labour government, adding it was clear that the party was getting ready for power.

“Energy is key. The energy we are going to need in the future isn’t guaranteed. We still import too much from the rest of the world.

“We have to fix and secure our energy supply if we are to face down threats from authoritarian regimes in the world and find a workable way to achieve net zero.

“But our future requires a mix of energy sources – new nuclear, renewables, hydrogen, and oil and gas.

“It would be a huge mistake to put all the nation’s eggs in one energy basket.

“Earlier in the year I met with trade union comrades from the USA and members of the Biden administration.

“I heard how they are transforming their economy and country, bringing manufacturing jobs home and securing their energy future through a balanced mix of resources. All as part of the journey to net zero.

“They believe in plans not bans.”