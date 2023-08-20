England fans hopeful of James impact as penalty save keeps Lionesses in final

England fans celebrated when Spain missed a penalty early in the second half (Aaron Chown/PA)

England fans are hopeful a penalty save and substitute Lauren James can help the Lionesses come back and win their first World Cup final.

Supporters across the nation were stunned into silence and groaned as Spain’s Olga Carmona slotted past Mary Earps midway through the first half in Sydney on Sunday.

But the England goalkeeper, whose shirt has not yet been made available for supporters to buy by Nike, saved a second-half penalty to huge cheers across fan parks, pubs and bars.

James, who was sent off in England’s round of 16 game against Nigeria, was brought on by Sarina Wiegman at half-time, with one fan saying he believes she can help the team come back to win on penalties.

England fans celebrate as Spain fail to score a penalty (Steven Paston/PA)

Speaking at a fan zone in Victoria Park in east London, Salex Hussein, 18, who is visiting London from Berlin on holiday, said: “I’m hopeful. I’m hopeful now she’s on. It will be 1-1 and we will win on penalties.”

Former England footballer Rio Ferdinand said it is “good” James is on the pitch, and advising the Lionesses on what they should do in the second half, he added: “We’re still in it, nothing to be worried about, England have shown they can be comfortable in this situation when they’re behind and come back and win.”

Although the Government has ruled out a bank holiday should the Lionesses win, millions of supporters up and down the country are set for huge celebrations if an England senior team win their first World Cup since 1966.

Supporters flocked to pubs and bars for the 11am kick-off, with the game tipped to give a £185 million boost to the UK economy.

The England team ahead of kick-off in Sydney (Zac Goodwin/PA)

The Lionesses booked their spot in the final against Spain after a comprehensive 3-1 victory over host nation Australia.

Ahead of the match, the King issued a rallying cry of “roar to victory” and the Prime Minister urged players to bring the trophy home, although neither is attending the game Down Under.

In semi-final goal-scorer Lauren Hemp’s home town in Norfolk, fans said they are backing “our girl”.

Young fans put their heads in their hands at the North Walsham Town FC clubhouse as Spain took the lead, but then broke into a chant of “come on England”.

Throughout the game, youngsters have been chanting “Hempo! Hempo!” when their local hero appeared on screen.

Meanwhile, the Prince of Wales is facing a continued backlash over his decision not to attend the game in person.

Kensington Palace said William, alongside the Princess of Wales and Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are watching the final together at home in Sandringham, Norfolk.

Former England goalkeeper Pauline Cope branded it a “shame”, saying: “I will not have any bad words against the royal family.

“However this should have been pencilled in his diary from day dot, after we won the Euros and qualified for the World Cup.”

No senior member of the British royal family is attending the match, but Queen Letizia of Spain is there with her 16-year-old daughter Ifanta Sofia in order to show her country’s commitment to national football.

Heir to the throne William apologised to the Lionesses for not being there in a video message on Saturday.

Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer said the Prince of Wales is “disappointed” not to attend the final, as she defended William and the Prime Minister from criticism that they have not travelled.

England fans at Piccadilly Gardens, Manchester (Peter Byrne/PA)

England’s 3-1 semi-final victory over co-host Australia on Wednesday was the most-watched game of the tournament, but the final is set to be viewed by millions more.

A peak of 11.5 million people watched the semi-final in Australia, while in England a high of 7.3 million fans saw the game on BBC One on a working day.

MPs called on authorities to ignore instances of publicans serving outside of their usual Sunday hours during the final, after warnings that licensing rules may leave some venues unable to serve pints.

England fans in the stands ahead of the Women’s World Cup final in Sydney (Zac Goodwin/PA)

On Thursday, Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove said: “I’ve asked councils to do everything they can to help pubs get open earlier on Sunday, so people can come together and enjoy a drink before kick-off for this special occasion.”

In Cornwall, the local council and police announced they would not take enforcement action for early opening during the big match.

In pubs, bars and fan parks across the country, many supporters donned England flag face paint and wore England shirts to show their support for the team.

At Victoria Park in the Tower Hamlets area of London, Rakhi Pandya, 45, brought her three west Highland terriers to the public screening, and told the PA news agency: “I don’t think I would have come down if it was the men’s, to be honest with you.”

Elliot Wing also follows the England men’s games and tries to go to their matches, but he believes the atmosphere is “much better” at Lionesses games.

Also speaking at Victoria Park, the 27-year-old said: “I think they have got a better chance than the men.”