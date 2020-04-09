Essex lorry deaths driver Robinson, the son from a 'respected family' with pregnant partner and £160k new home

Lorry driver Maurice Robinson has pleaded guilty at the Old Bailey to 39 counts of manslaughter

Northern Ireland man Maurice 'Mo' Robinson has pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of 39 Vietnamese migrants.

The 25-year-old, from Laurelvale, Co Armagh, had purchased a £160,000 property in Markethill with his pregnant partner shortly before the bodies were discovered in October.

At the time of his arrest, the Laurelvale home of his parents lay in darkness, with his family flying to England to support their son.

Read more Essex lorry deaths families left to mourn loved ones who hoped for a better life in UK

Local residents gathered outside neighbouring properties, trying to comprehend what was going on. One resident explained that Robinson no longer lived with his parents, although he would be seen visiting his mother and father every few weeks.

The Robinson family is also closely connected with Mid-Ulster Football League side Laurelvale FC.

Speaking at the time of Robinson's arrest, local independent councillor Paul Berry said that the lorry driver's father only learned of his son's arrest through social media.

He added that the family were well respected in the area.