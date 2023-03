Essex lorry deaths: How ancient phone battery nailed Northern Ireland gang responsible for loss of 39 migrants

A harrowing new documentary shows how a Craigavon driver went from innocent witness to principal suspect in a crime that shocked the world

Forensic officers from Essex Police examine the lorry containing the 39 migrants who died while being smuggled into the UK from Belgium. Credit: Stefan Rousseau

Claire McNeilly Thu 7 Oct 2021 at 07:57