Essex lorry deaths: Vietnamese police visit Essex as probe continues

The lorry in which the bodies were discovered

Vietnamese police and officials have visited officers in Essex as the investigation continues into the deaths of 39 people found in a refrigerated lorry.

Essex Police confirmed a delegation from Vietnam had been working closely with its officers on Monday and Tuesday.

The identities of the victims remain unconfirmed but investigators are set to present cases to the Identification Commission which is overseen by Senior Coroner for Essex Caroline Beasley-Murray.

A spokesperson for Essex Police said: "Our priority continues to be to the thorough and meticulous investigation into the criminality that resulted in the death of the victims, to preserve the dignity of those who have died and to support their friends and family."

Vietnam so far has arrested two people in Ha Tinh province and nine in Nghe An who face charges of organising people smuggling.