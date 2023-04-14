European spacecraft on mission to Jupiter

A EUROPEAN spacecraft is all set to go to Jupiter in a mission to explore whether its ocean-bearing moons can support life.

The six-tonne probe, named Juice (Jupiter Icy Moons Explorer), will be heading towards the solar system’s biggest planet carrying 10 scientific instruments, in what is the European Space Agency’s (ESA) biggest deep-space mission yet.

Juice lifted off on an Ariane 5 rocket yesterday at 1.15pm UK time from the European spaceport in Kourou, French Guiana.

Justin Byrne, head of science for Airbus and the mission’s lead contractor, told the PA news agency: “After more than 10 years developing this pioneering spacecraft, we’re all going to be crossing our fingers that things go smoothly and that this amazing mission will finally be on its way.”

After lift-off, Juice will embark on a 4.1 billion-mile journey that will take more than eight years.

Scientists from Imperial College London have led the development of one instrument, known as the magnetometer.

Called J-MAG, it will measure the characteristics of magnetic fields of Jupiter and Ganymede.

Dr Caroline Harper, head of space science at the UK Space Agency, told PA: “The launch of Juice marks years of hard work and collaboration by scientists, engineers and space agencies all over the world, but the journey is far from over.

“We look forward to following the spacecraft as it makes its eight-year trip to Jupiter and then as it studies the planet and its moons, using specialised UK-developed science instruments.

“With this information we hope to discover more about the nature of gas giants in space, and their icy moons, bringing us another step closer to understanding the evolution of the universe.”

At its destination, the spacecraft will spend at least three years making detailed studies of the planet and three of its largest moons, Ganymede, Europa and Callisto.

Engineers and mission controllers have a very short launch window to send the spacecraft on its journey.