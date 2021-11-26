Ever fancied writing letters for the Queen?

Palace hiring assistant correspondence officer

Buckingham Palace is hiring someone to write letters on behalf of the Queen.

An advertisement for the post of assistant correspondence officer says the successful applicant will work in a team and engage with the public while supporting the monarch.

Thousands of letters addressed to the Royal Household are sent every year.

The job description says the successful applicant, working as part of the correspondence unit, will ensure everyone receives a timely, well-composed response.

“Every day you will respond to letters sent by the public in answer to various and often unique queries, as well as general messages of good wishes,” it adds.

The candidate specification says applicants should have administrative experience, excellent written communication skills, be detail-focused and be capable of working through a large volume of correspondence.

The full-time, Monday-to-Friday position pays £23,500 per annum.

Richard Fitzwilliams is a royal commentator who has given more than 1,000 TV interviews and been used to commentate on royal events by the likes of CNN, Sky News, BBC News Channel and BBC World.

His commentaries have included coverage of the announcement of Prince Philip’s retirement, the wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and Archie’s birth and christening.

Mr Fitzwilliams said the volume of letters received meant the unit was a “vast operation”.

He added the Queen took an interest in any letters that were “out of the ordinary”.

But there is only so much she can do, he stressed, because she receives a constant stream of red boxes, containing official business, from the government, Parliament and her secretary.

Mr Fitzwilliams explained: “Letters she responds to directly would include those that require a sensitive touch, such as writing at a time of need, a difficult period or on a particular issue you feel needs attention.

“This specific person would need certain diplomatic skills. They would need a certain cache as this letter would be one that would always be treasured. It’s this that you’d be thinking of, as well as the sensitive way of handling such correspondence.”

Mr Fitzwilliams suggested the skill of letter writing had died because it was no longer practised.

“Times have changed and the way we correspond has changed, but on some occasions, you get a written letter, and at times when things are rarer, they have more of a cache,” he said.

“Every era has its own characteristic, and I’m not suggesting we get works of genius on Twitter, but it’s just an area where life has changed.

“But nonetheless, the Queen is the head of state and the palace has managed to adapt well to social media.

“It realises very clearly that certain areas require a formal approach.”