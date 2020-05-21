Evidence collated for Guildford bomb inquest

Police and Government officials are continuing to gather evidence for the inquest into the Guildford pub bombings, a coroner has heard.

Representatives from Surrey Police, the Metropolitan Police, the Ministry of Defence and the Home Office dialled into the remote pre-inquest review hearing at Surrey Coroner's Court yesterday.

Documents relating to the blast, including hundreds of witness statements, are being collated to hand to senior coroner Richard Travers, the court was told.

Five people, including four soldiers, died in the IRA bombing of the Horse & Groom pub on October 5, 1974.

Mr Travers told a previous hearing the resumed inquests will investigate issues including: "The time of the blast, the respective locations of the bomb and its victims, who was with the victims at the time of the blast, whether each of the deceased died immediately and, if not, how long they survived for, whether they said anything to anybody prior to their deaths, and the response of emergency services."

The next pre-inquest review hearing is set for September.

Gerry Conlon, Paul Hill, Paddy Armstrong and Carole Richardson were convicted over the bombings in 1975, but had their convictions overturned in 1989.