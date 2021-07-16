Ex-prison officer charged with abuse at juvenile detention centre
Patrick Devaney is accused of misconduct in a public office and two counts of indecent assault against a boy under the age of 16.
A former prison officer is to appear in court following an investigation into allegations of non-recent sexual abuse at a juvenile detention centre, police said.
Patrick Devaney, 79, of County Down in Northern Ireland, has been charged with misconduct in a public office and two counts of indecent assault against a boy under the age of 16.
We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity.
Avon and Somerset Police said an investigation focused on alleged incidents at Eastwood Park, a former juvenile detention centre, in South Gloucestershire.
A force spokesman said: “These charges relate to offences allegedly committed in the 1970s and 1980s.”
Devaney is due to appear before Judge Martin Picton at Bristol Crown Court on Friday.