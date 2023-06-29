Family of father killed in front of tram passengers pay tribute to ‘loving soul’

The family of a father who was stabbed to death in front of passengers on a tram in Nottingham have paid tribute to a “loving soul and cheeky character”.

Chef Kyle Knowles, 32, of Staunton Drive, Sherwood, was murdered on a tram approaching the Highbury Vale tram stop in Basford, in the north of the city, at around 11.10am on Monday.

A 24-year-old man, who was arrested on suspicion of murder at the scene, was taken to hospital after suffering injuries to his hands, and will face police questioning upon his release.

A statement from Mr Knowles’ family said: “A dedicated father and chef with a loving soul and cheeky character, who was yet to find his place on this Earth.

“You’ve now returned to the place where stardust is made, reunited with friends you once lost.

“Left behind is a loving mother, father, three brothers and your children, who all love you very much, and will see you again one day.

“Until then, set the table and pour the drinks.”

Nottingham Police confirmed the incident was isolated and it is not looking for anyone else in connection with the attack.

The force called for witnesses, especially those with mobile phone footage, to come forward.

Detective Chief Inspector Clare Dean said: “I would firstly like to say that our thoughts are very much with all of Mr Knowles’ family and friends at what is an incredibly difficult time for everyone who knew him.

“What happened on Monday we know has caused concern among the community, but I want to reassure people we have a team of highly skilled detectives working extremely hard to establish the circumstances of this tragic incident.

“This incident took place on a tram with other passengers and staff onboard and we know what people witnessed on Monday will have affected them – which is why we want to make people aware of the Notts Victim CARE system where you can speak to a trained professional for emotional support.”