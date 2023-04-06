Family of missing man Patrick Clark informed after body found

Patrick Clark was last seen in Gourock at Lyle’s pub on Shore Street (Police Scotland handout/PA)

The family of man who has been missing since January have been informed after a man’s body was found.

Patrick Clark was reported missing having last been seen on January 31 in his hometown of Gourock, Inverclyde.

Police Scotland said on Thursday his family have been informed after the body of a man was found in a burn in the town.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

A force spokesman said: “Around 12pm on Wednesday April 5, the body of a man was discovered within Mile Burn, Gourock.

“Although formal identification has still to take place, the family of Patrick Clark, 70, who has been missing from the Gourock area since Tuesday, January 31 2023, has been informed.

“There would appear to be no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”

Mr Clark was reported missing having last been seen at Lyle’s pub on Shore Street, Gourock, at about 12.10am on Tuesday January 31.

Extensive searches involving a police helicopter were carried out to try and find him.