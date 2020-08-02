Family of Scottish soldier murdered in IRA honeytrap still seeking justice 50 years on from brutal killings

The relative of a Scottish soldier murdered by the IRA after being lured from a Belfast pub have launched a bid to get justice for his family.

Fusilier Dougald McCaughey (23) was shot dead with fellow soldiers- brothers John (17) and Joseph McCaig (18)- in March 1971.

Mr McCaughey's cousin David McCaughey has raised £10,000 to help fund a legal bid for a new inquest into the triple murder, the Daily Record reports.

The victims were murdered while off duty and in civilian clothes, having been lured from a city-centre bar in Belfast, driven to a remote location and shot whilst relieving themselves by the roadside.

No one was ever convicted for the murders.

David said he has "high hopes" of getting justice for the Royal Highland Fusiliers after uncovering what he believes is fresh evidence which is enough to launch a new investigation into the murders.

The 52-year-old, from Glasgow, said: “This is the closest we’ve been to justice in all these years.

From left: Dougald McCaughey and brothers Joseph and John McCaig were killed in 1971

“We’re reaching a critical point now. I have a wee grand-daughter now who is just 18 months and when she grows up, I want to be able to tell her we got justice for Dougald.

“There isn’t a day that goes by when I don’t think about those boys. I’m not a quitter, I’ll do whatever it takes to get to the bottom of this.

“My own grandad told me ‘never let those boys be forgotten’ and I never will.

“I was a wee boy when the call came in that Dougald, of Glasgow’s Castlemilk, had been murdered. My dad was on the phone in the hall and I saw him break down - I’d never ever seen him cry before.

“It was hard to get your head around it. The last time we saw him was on New Year’s Day. I can remember him playing with me and being full of fun.

“The original inquest was a paper exercise and never gave anyone any answers - maybe now we can change that.”

A tribute mural in Newtownabbey

The inquest into the three soldiers death in August 1971 revealed they were shot at close range.

It was revealed the soldiers were on a pub crawl when they met two women in a bar and were then lured to a remote road where their killers lay in wait.

Coroner James Elliott recorded an open verdict because of the rules in Northern Ireland at the time over deaths that had not been through the criminal courts.

But he told the jury the shootings were "one of the vilest crimes ever committed in living memory”.

He added: “In England it would be murder.”

Supporters hope to raise £20,000 to fund their legal bid.

David hopes to get more evidence and intelligence files from the UK authorities, using legal action if necessary.

If the families are unsuccessful in getting prosecutors to take action, the funds will be used in a private prosecution.

The campaigners have submitted a request to the Attorney General of Northern Ireland, John Larkin, for a new inquest.

Former IRA intelligence chief Kieran Conway has previously said Paddy O'Kane, who served in the Parachute Regiment before joining the IRA, openly spoken about his role in the murders.

He previously said: “I believe any man that could execute three young soldiers in that manner must have been a psychopath.”