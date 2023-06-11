Family pay tribute to ‘funny and loving’ couple as man charged with their murder

Josh and Chloe Bashford were found dead in their home in Newhaven, East Sussex (Surrey and Sussex Police/PA)

The families of a married couple who were found dead at their home have paid tribute to the “funny and loving” pair as a man is set to appear in court charged with their murder.

The bodies of Josh Bashford, 33, and 30-year-old Chloe were found at their home in Lewes Road, Newhaven, East Sussex, on Friday June 9.

Derek Martin, also known as Derek Glenn, 64, of Moulsecoomb Way, Brighton, who police say was known to the two victims, has been remanded in custody to appear at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Monday June 12.

Georgie Last, a niece of the couple who had four children, wrote on Facebook of the “heartbreak” being experienced by the family.

She added: “The most funny and loving pair, you loved each other so much it was just amazing to see what true love looked like.

“You were the most amazing parents to four beautiful, intelligent, and loving children.”

Also on Facebook, Simon Glenn wrote: “Still does not feel real, just can’t process it. My baby sister Chloe taken away from us way too soon, such a gentle soul.”

And Stephen Glenn wrote: “Taken cruelly from us far too young leaving four beautiful children behind.”

He added: “You were and will always be our baby sister, we will miss you dearly and you will be forever in our thoughts and prayers RIP.”

Detective Chief Inspector Kimball Edey, of the Surrey and Sussex major crime team, said: “Our thoughts remain with the families of the two victims at this extremely difficult time.

“While our work to establish the exact circumstances of what happened are ongoing, we are not seeking anyone else in connection with the matter.

“I’d like to thank the public for their understanding and remind them not to speculate or comment on anything which could jeopardise our investigation in the meantime.”

A Sussex Police spokesman said that post-mortem examinations had been scheduled to take place in the next week to confirm the causes of death for the couple.

He added that the victims’ families were being supported.