Family pays tribute to ‘dearly loved’ church warden amid murder probe

The family of a church warden who was allegedly murdered have paid tribute to the “dearly loved wife, mother and granny”.

Beryl Purdy, 86, was found seriously injured and died at a property in Broomfield, near Bridgwater, Somerset, on Monday.

Avon and Somerset Police launched a murder investigation, which is being led by the major crime investigation team.

In a statement issued through the force, Mrs Purdy’s family said: “As a family, we are devastated to have lost a dearly loved wife, mother and granny.

“Bez was a caring person who would help anyone in need and was very much part of the village, being a church warden for 20 years.

“We will miss her very much and we are all struggling to understand why this happened to such a lovely person.”

The force said the family is being supported by specially trained family liaison officers.

Officers were called to Mrs Purdy’s home at about 5.45pm on Monday to reports of a burglary in progress.

A man aged in his 30s was located in the Broomfield area at about 8.40pm with the assistance of police dogs and the National Police Air Service.

He has since been sectioned and transferred to a secure mental health unit.

Avon and Somerset Police said a mandatory conduct referral had been made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct concerning action taken following a missing person report earlier on Monday.