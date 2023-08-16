Fan parks erupt as Lionesses take giant step towards World Cup final

England football fans have expressed confidence ahead of the Lionesses’ crunch World Cup semi-final match against host nation Australia (Victoria Jones/PA)

England fan parks erupted after the Lionesses’ first-half goal helped them take a giant step towards the World Cup final.

Although the morning kick-off appeared to dampen the enthusiasm to send beers flying in the air following Ella Toone’s strike, one fan at BoxPark Croydon was seen throwing his child in the air in delight.

The build-up to the game in Sydney had a slightly sour tone to it – with tickets allocated to England fans being snapped up by Matildas supporters and a helicopter funded by the Australian Daily Telegraph spying on a training session.

England players line up before their World Cup semi-final against Australia (Zac Goodwin/PA)

The Lionesses booked their place in the semi-finals alongside Australia following a 2-1 win against Colombia on Saturday.

England went in 1-0 up at half-time, prompting chants, dancing and slamming on tables at fan parks.

Cricket fans also took great delight in the Lionesses taking the lead, with the Barmy Army tweeting: “England lead the 6th test match”.

England cricket captain Ben Stokes also appeared to enjoy the goal with his one word tweet of “lol”.

Australian fans in the capital were stunned into silence by Toone’s goal – with many gathered at a beer garden in Vauxhall having to listen to one solitary England fan singing “It’s coming home”.

On Wednesday morning, England fans appeared to be in an optimistic mood, with one young supporter leading chants at BoxPark Croydon in south London with a vuvuzela.

The crowd included Ian Seaby, 49, and Andrea Waters, 43, who had taken their daughter for her first experience of watching football away from their home in Hayes.

Ellie Seaby, 10, said: “It’s quite fun. I think it might go to penalties or it might be 1-0 to England, I’m not sure.”

Mr Seaby said: “I thought (the Lionesses) would easily win the last game but we didn’t. England will win on penalties.”

Ms Waters said: “I’m going for 2-1 to England. It will be 1-0 Australia, then we’ll bring it back.”

Anna McNamara, 40, and her wife, Nina McNamara, 31, were also part of the crowd in Croydon.

The teachers, from Beckenham, were visiting the fan zone for the first time after seeing it on TV.

England fans outside the stadium in Sydney ahead of the World Cup semi-final against England (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Nina McNamara said: “I’m French and we lost to Australia so I don’t want them to win. I think it’s going to be tough.”

Anna McNamara said: “I think it’ll be 2-1. I want (Alessia) Russo to score and maybe Lucy Bronze. She hasn’t scored yet.”

But Australian fans preparing to watch the game from London were equally confident of a positive result – with one saying he was “feeling good” about the game.

Fraser Capps, originally from Brisbane, has lived in Canning Town for two years and was wearing his Australia kit for the occasion.

Speaking at a beer garden in Vauxhall ahead of kick-off, the 28-year-old told the PA news agency: “I’m feeling good. I think the Matildas are ready to get into the World Cup final and beat the Lionesses.

“I love this (venue) – we’ve been here for the men’s World Cup and I would even say there’s a better attendance now for the women’s edition, it’s just amazing.

“(It’s) good for Australia and good for the game.”