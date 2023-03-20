Father of boy who died in IRA’s Warrington explosion says peacebuilding has kept family together

Tragic: Tim Parry lost his life when the IRA detonated two bombs in litter bins

The father of a child that died in the IRA Warrington bomb 30 years ago today, has said that campaigning for peace is "the glue which has kept the family together".

Tim Parry (12) and Johnathan Ball (3) lost their lives after the Provisional IRA detonated two bombs planted inside litter bins outside shops and businesses on Bridge Street in Warrington on March 20, 1993.

On Monday, Tim’s father, Colin, told BBC Breakfast that he thinks the IRA would have known that children could have gotten hurt in the explosion.

"Why Warrington? Why a shopping street? And why the day before Mother's Day?” he pondered.

"All these strange questions, which lead me to the view… I think it’s a cynical, deliberate choice by the IRA to hit a soft target, and they must have known there would be children likely to be injured or possibly killed through those two bombs.

Mr Parry continued: "I mean they had to know. These were bombs set very close to shops. It wasn’t in a field somewhere.

"Cynically, they did what they did and they’ll never be caught. We’ll never know who they are, not that it matters anymore.

"What matters to me is the positive things that have come along and that we carry on doing, for as long as we can do them.”

Mr Parry and his wife Wendy founded the Tim Parry Johnathan Ball Peace Foundation in 1995, which promotes peace and non-violent conflict resolution, and have supported over 1,500 people affected by acts of terrorism.

The Peace Centre in Warrington opened its doors in 2000 as a living memorial to the two boys, on the seventh anniversary of their deaths.

Mr Parry added: "I don't need to be a time traveller, I can go back that day, the moment when we heard there'd been a bomb and the moment we were told how badly injured Tim was and everything that flowed from that for the next five days.

"For a while we thought he might live but of course that wasn't to be.

"The appetite for normal life changed because life wasn't normal any more so we had to channel our energies into something new, and that new is something that's still there 30 years on and it will go on.

"We've focussed so much on turning something bad into something good, and I think we've done it reasonably well, we're still here and we have a purpose in life.”

Describing his son, the bereaved dad said Tim was "the joker in the pack" who was "different to our other children".

"He was the one that did the things he shouldn't have done and got away with it because he was the middle one.

"He was an entertainer and he wanted to do so many things.

"I often wonder what he would have become. I could have seen him in the Royal Navy, maybe he would even have played for Everton, they need him badly enough."

Previously reflecting on that morning in 1993, Mr Parry said Everton-mad Tim had gone into town to buy a pair of Neville Southall football shorts after saving a penalty for his school's football team.

Tim was standing beside the bin that contained the second bomb, which also killed Johnathan and caused young mother Bronwen Vickers to lose her leg.

A total of 56 people were injured.