Fingerprints lifted from window of villa where Nora Quoirin disappeared

One matched mother Meabh and three others were unknown: police

Eight fingerprints were lifted from a window at a Malaysian jungle villa where Irish-French teenager Nora Anne Quoirin is believed to have exited and disappeared last year, the inquest into her death has been told.

The 15 year old's disappearance from her family's cottage at the Dusun eco-resort in southern Negeri Sembilan state on August 4 last year, a day after her family arrived for their holiday, sparked a massive search operation.

Police believe Nora climbed out of a window on her own, and the post-mortem showed she succumbed to intestinal bleeding due to starvation and stress.

Her Belfast-born mother and French father, Meabh and Sebastien, say Nora was kidnapped, as she could not have wandered off on her own due to her mental and physical disabilities.

Read more Inquest hears how Nora Quoirin was approached by stranger at airport the day before she disappeared

On Thursday, Assistant Commissioner Wan Rukman Wan Hassan, a former state Criminal Investigations Department chief, said the eight fingerprints were lifted after a missing persons report was lodged by the resort owner and Nora's family, on the day of her disappearance

Wan Rukman, who previously headed the Negri Sembilan Criminal Investigation Department, said police made the findings after dusting the window at Sora House located within The Dusun resort for fingerprints.

"We managed to obtain eight fingerprints from the window frame and 20 samples taken from family members, workers, former workers and workers in an adjacent resort for our comparisons.

"The results which I was informed of on August 6 on the eight samples were as followed; four of them had inadequate features while four more were in suitable condition," he said.

"Of the four that we compared with the 20 samples we obtained, only one matched the mother of the missing person while the remaining three were unknown."

When asked what he meant by inadequate features, he said the fingerprints could mean partial or side prints which rendered them unsuitable for analysis.

As for the three unknown fingerprints and whether Nora's could be one of them, Wak Rukman said that it may also belong to the previous tenants before affirming that the authorities had managed to obtain her fingerprints with the help of Interpol.

"At that time when we lacked a sample, we did manage to obtain a fingerprint sample later from her home country through Interpol but it was her middle finger. That too was incomplete and we couldn't make our comparison.

"Even after she was found and a sample taken, there was no positive result as her prints have shrivelled due to her body's exposure to the environment," he said.

The Coroner's Court also heard that multiple police search dogs failed to detect Nora's scent throughout the major search-and-rescue (SAR) operation.

K-9 Unit handler Sergeant S. Simon said his German Shepherd dog failed to pick up a scent on the first day of his assignment on August 6.

"On arriving at the scene, I was led to the house where the girl was staying and asked a family member if they could provide anything for the dog to smell because we had no clue as to where to start," he said. "I was then provided some white attire, presumably worn by the missing girl, and I allowed the dog to sniff it to obtain a scent to begin tracking, and we started by searching the surrounding area at random.

"The search lasted about two hours and there was no positive indication (of the victim's scent) whatsoever," he added.

"I would say it (the four day operation) was done very thoroughly because most of the work was performed by the dog and we covered a lot of ground.

Simon also affirmed that the dog did not show any positive indication of a scent when brought to the window through which Nora was said to have left the house where she was staying.

The inquest continues.