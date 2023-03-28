Fire crews probing spillage of unknown substance after court building sealed off

The scene in Bull Street, Birmingham, after an unknown substance was found (West Midlands Fire Service/PA)

Tram services have been halted in Birmingham city centre after emergency crews were called out to the spillage of an unknown substance at a Government building.

West Midlands Fire Service sealed off an area outside the city’s Civil Justice Centre after being called to the scene, near the West Midlands Metro Bull Street tram stop, at 4.07pm on Tuesday.

The brigade said West Midlands Police and West Midlands Ambulance Service are also at the incident, which has halted tram services in both directions.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

A fire service statement said: “We’re able to confirm this incident involves the spillage of an unidentified substance in a six-storey property on Bull Street.

“The affected building was fully evacuated with cordons set up around the area. Bull Street remains closed and trams are stopped between Corporation Street and Bull Street.”

In a tweet, West Midlands Police said: “We are currently at the Lord Chancellors office, Bull Street.

“There is a cordon in place while West Midlands Fire Service colleagues investigate the spillage of an unknown substance.”