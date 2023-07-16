Firefighters continue to tackle Brighton hotel blaze amid ‘difficult conditions’

A fire broke out at the Royal Albion Hotel on Saturday evening (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Firefighters are continuing to tackle a blaze at a Brighton hotel more than 22 hours after it broke out.

High winds have hampered efforts to put out the fire at the Royal Albion Hotel after crews were called to the scene at about 5.30pm on Saturday.

East Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said nobody had been injured, but “difficult conditions” meant people had to be evacuated from buildings near the hotel.

The Old Steine and part of Kings Road have been closed, with people advised to stay away from the area due to “significant smoke”.

Firefighters have scaled back to six engines and two aerial ladders since 2.19pm, and instant commander Chris Baker said crews were “focusing their efforts on extinguishing the fire in the west wing” of the hotel.

The scene in Brighton after a fire at the Royal Albion Hotel (Gareth Fuller/PA)

A “Plan B” of demolishing the building is also being considered but not expected to take place today if it goes ahead.

Of the approximately 100 people evacuated from the surrounding area, it is believed they have either found another place to stay or are being supported by the council to find a temporary alternative.

It is understood the hotel has found other accommodation for all its guests.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Councillor Bella Sankey, leader of Brighton & Hove City Council, said: “These are very sad scenes in our city.

“On behalf of the city council I want to give my thanks to the emergency services for attending the fire at the historic Royal Albion Hotel in the heart of our city.

“We urge everyone to continue following advice from emergency services and to please keep away from the area.”

The 219-bedroom regency-style hotel, which overlooks Brighton Pier, was built in 1826. It is run by Britannia Hotels.

Part of the building was Grade II* listed by English Heritage and suffered a previous fire in November 1998.