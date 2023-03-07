Firefighters lift shed to rescue trapped puppy

Firefighters have rescued a puppy after it followed its nose behind a shed and got trapped (Essex County Fire and Rescue Service/PA) — © Essex County Fire and Rescue Service

Firefighters rescued a puppy after it followed its nose behind a shed and got stuck.

Essex County Fire and Rescue Service said Todd, a nine-month-old miniature schnauzer, could not get out by himself.

Crews were called to Chapel Lane, Hadleigh, at 11.45am on Tuesday, with firefighters working together to lift the shed and move it across to free the puppy.

Photographs show firefighters using a crowbar and a power tool.

A crew member was also snapped holding Todd in his arms afterwards.

Todd was reunited with his owner at about 12.30pm.