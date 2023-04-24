Firm that breeds dogs for research continues legal fight after protests

Singer Will Young during an anti-vivisection demonstration outside the MBR Acres’ research site at Wyton, Cambridgeshire (tcm:digital/PA) — © tcm.digital

A High Court judge has begun overseeing the latest stage of a legal fight following demonstrations at a site where dogs are bred for medical research.

MBR Acres, a company which breeds animals for research, has taken legal action aimed at stopping protesters entering a site in Wyton, Cambridgeshire.

Lawyers representing the company have previously persuaded a judge to impose interim injunctions.

They have now asked Mr Justice Nicklin to make “final” injunctions.

Mr Justice Nicklin began examining evidence at a High Court trial in London on Monday.

The trial is expected to end next month.

Barrister Caroline Bolton, who is leading MBR Acres’ legal team, told the judge in a written case outline that the company was seeking “final injunctive relief” against named people and “persons unknown”.

She said the defendants’ “goal” was to cause staff leave their jobs and “bring an end” to “lawful and necessary” activities.

The judge has heard how pop star Will Young took part in a demonstration outside the Wyton site.

Earlier this month, Young called on MBR Acres to allow laboratory dogs to be rehomed when they are no longer needed.

Young was among a number of celebrities who signed an open letter from Beagle Freedom Project UK. He is not involved in the High Court litigation.