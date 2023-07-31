First-generation university goers have higher average starting salary – survey

A survey found 73% of UK graduates credit going to university with enabling them to find the job they wanted (Chris Ison/PA)

Graduates who were the first in their family to go to university have a higher average starting salary than those who were not the first to attend, a survey has found.

Universities UK (UUK) commissioned two surveys with more than 3,500 UK graduates and a similar number of business leaders to “quantify” the value of going to university.

It found that graduates with no prior family history of going to university earned an average starting salary of £30,111, almost £3,000 more than the average starting salary of those whose family members attended university before them (£27,754).

Nearly 60% of business leaders who were the first in their family to attend university said it helped them become senior faster while 51% said it helped fast-track their career, according to UUK.

University of Derby graduate Tamzin Lena Burch, who was first in her family to attend university, said the experience allowed her to “unlock” her potential.

“Going to university changed the trajectory of my life, which you’d expect it would,” she said.

“For me, as a first-generation, neurodiverse student from a working-class background with no A-levels, university steered me onto a path I had no idea was possible for me to take.

“I’m now a first-class graduate with a marketing job in financial services and a whole new appreciation for education – I am privileged that my potential was able to be unlocked.

“My degree, along with the plethora of work experience I gained through my supportive university, has gifted me with the career stability I have always sought.”

The surveys found 78% of graduates and 71% of business leaders who were first-generation university students said attending opened doors into companies for them.

Vivienne Sterne, chief executive of UUK, said recent political rhetoric about “rip-off universities” has to be countered with evidence that shows going to university is a “valuable investment” to a person and “wider society”.

Rishi Sunak earlier this month announced plans to cap the number of students that can be accepted on to “poor quality” university degrees – courses that have high dropout rates or a low proportion of graduates getting a professional job – in England.

The Prime Minister said: “Too many young people are being sold a false dream and end up doing a poor quality course at the taxpayers’ expense that doesn’t offer the prospect of a decent job at the end of it.

“That is why we are taking action to crack down on rip-off university courses while boosting skills training and apprenticeships provision.”

Ms Sterne said: “There is a risk that the rhetoric about ‘rip-off universities’ puts people who stand to benefit from a degree off taking that path.

“It is unlikely that the kids of the middle classes, and those whose parents have been to university, will be put off, but those who would be the first in their family to attend, mature learners or those from more deprived backgrounds may well be.

“So, we have to counter political rhetoric with evidence, evidence that demonstrates that going to university represents a valuable investment both to the individual but also to wider society.”

Data from all graduates who participated in the UUK survey showed 73% credit going to university with enabling them to find the job they wanted.

Almost all, 97%, of participating business leaders said university graduates reach managerial positions faster as a “direct result” of going to university and 85% would expect to see graduate employees earn more than non-graduates after three years.

More than two-thirds of graduates and business leaders also reported believing that going to university enables people to build transferable skills that help them in their career, which UUK described as “framing UK universities as an essential training ground for UK industry”.

Ms Sterne said: “This new research clearly demonstrates the value that graduates benefit from when they go to university in the UK.

“The benefits captured by this research are numerous – from job security and career ambitions, to earnings and social mobility.

“Ultimately, what this research demonstrates is that our universities play a powerful role in helping graduates forge successful career paths that can help return the UK economy to growth and continue to power our public services.”

The surveys were conducted by Censuswide among 3,505 UK graduates between June 16 and June 26 and 3,506 business leaders across the UK between June 16 and June 27.