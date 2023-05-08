Fit for a King ... stars come out to put on a show for the monarch

Take That and Katy Perry among musicians to dazzle the crowds at Coronation Concert

King Charles III in the Royal Box viewing the Coronation Concert held in the grounds of Windsor Castle, Berkshire, to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla. Picture date: Sunday May 7, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story ROYAL Coronation. Photo credit should read: Yui Mok/PA Wire — © PA

Prince George with his father the Prince of Wales and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty, during the Coronation Concert — © PA

A host of global superstars came together at Windsor Castle last night for a star-studded concert to mark the coronation.

The Coronation Concert, beamed onto large screens across the country, saw the Prince of Wales make a speech honouring his father the King before performances by Katy Perry, Take That, Lionel Richie, and Nicole Scherzinger.

Stars including Hugh Jackman, Pierce Brosnan, Dame Joan Collins, Bear Grylls OBE, Alan Titchmarsh, and Sir Tom Jones gave pre-recorded video messages in honour of the King throughout the concert, which was hosted by Hugh Bonneville.

Top Gun star Tom Cruise delivered a video message from his War Bird plane, saying: “Pilot to pilot. Your Majesty, you can be my wingman any time,” before saluting and banking off.

Muppets stars Kermit and Miss Piggy also gave speeches, with the frog saying he was “honoured” to have been invited to the coronation.

Bonneville warmed up the crowd with some light-hearted jokes, including referring to the King as “the artist formerly known as prince”.

The Queen, who wore an Anna Valentine jumpsuit, and King were seen smiling and waving Union flags.

Olly Murs performing at the Coronation Concert — © PA

Olly Murs put on an energetic performance of his hit song Dance With Me Tonight, while the King clapped.

DJ Pete Tong opened up the show with Ibiza classics — on the request of the King. Tong said backstage ahead of the event: “He wanted Ibiza classics, that was very specific.

“And then they asked us to suggest a couple of songs so we suggested three or four, and he came back with one of them and that’s the one that’s starting the show, so they very much had an involvement in what they wanted us to perform.”

Asked why he felt this genre was among the playlist requests, he added: “I think they want to put across a big variety of UK talent and touch all different demographics and be relevant to different age groups.

“I mean, the shows we do we literally get kids up to pensioners. Relapse ravers, we call them — so maybe there’s a few relapsed ravers in the royal household, we don’t know.”

Princess Charlotte was seen smiling and holding Union flags during Rudimental’s I Can Feel the Love.

The Coronation Choir sang, signed and smiled through a performance of Emile Sande’s Brighter Days. The 300-strong choir includes an all-deaf sign performance organisation, a traditional male voice choir from Caerphilly, Wales, Yorkshire’s only female South Asian choir, the London Fire Brigade, and a troupe of RNLI sea shanty singers from Portishead, Somerset.

Nicole Scherzinger joined pianist Lang Lang to sing Reflection from Disney’s Mulan during the Coronation Concert. The powerful performance prompted applause from both the King and Queen — with the King turning to the Queen after the performance to say a few words.

james Nesbitt — © Getty Images

Earlier, James Nesbitt (58) said he thinks it is a sign of “progress” that every political party turned up for the King’s coronation. Among those in attendance on Saturday were Sinn Fein Stormont leader Michelle O’Neill and SDLP leader Colum Eastwood.

The Northern Irish actor was due to perform a poetry reading at the Coronation Concert.

Speaking backstage ahead of the event, he said he had met Charles a few years ago at an event celebrating Northern Irish produce and that he was “very impressed” in the King, as he took “such an interest”.

Reflecting on the coronation, he said: “I’m just so delighted in the sense that every political party turned up yesterday for it and I think that’s progress. In a sense, although a lot of people might disagree with me... and we all have our own opinions about it but I feel that I’m representing an awful lot of people from where I come from, and I’m glad that he takes such an interest in the place.”