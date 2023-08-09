Five arrested after Oxford Street disturbance following disorder rumours

Police have arrested five people and issued 24 dispersal orders after an incident on London’s Oxford Street, following social media rumours of planned disorder.

Two young men were led away from near to a McDonald’s fast food restaurant in handcuffs, close to a shop rumoured to be the target of the disturbance.

Nearby shops including an optician and pharmacy closed their shutters briefly shortly after 3pm on Wednesday, as crowds gathered on the busy street.

There was an increased police presence in the area (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The men, one wearing a green hoodie and the other a grey tracksuit, were apprehended by police before being handcuffed.

Traffic on the packed street was temporarily brought to a halt, until four mounted police alongside security personnel were able to disperse onlookers.

There was a heavy police and security presence on the popular shopping street in the build-up to the disturbance, after rumours of a planned disorder were circulated on social media.

Police said there will be a heightened police presence (Jonathan Brady/PA)

City of Westminster Police said: “Officers are continuing to provide a reassuring presence within the Oxford Street area. We have issued 24 dispersal orders and arrested five people.”

Dispersal orders provide the police with extra powers to break up groups of two or more people, where they believe their behaviour is causing a nuisance, harassment or distress.

Oxford Street is Europe’s busiest shopping street, with about half a million daily visitors.