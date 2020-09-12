Five arrests in Britain and £1m cocaine seized as part of investigation into NI crime group

Five people have been arrested in Great Britain and £1m of cocaine has been seized as part of an investigation into a suspected Northern Ireland crime group.

National Crime Agency (NCA) officers, supported by the PSNI, made the arrests on Thursday, with three men arrested in the Essex area and two in in North Wales. Three lorries were also seized.

The NCA said the men are suspected of being involved in the importation of class A drugs from the continent.

Four of those arrested are known to be based in Northern Ireland, the other man is from the north of England. They are all aged between 21 and 59.

Specialist Border Force officers were called in to conduct detailed searches of the lorries.

In one, a complex concealment was located, which once opened was found to contain around 21 kilos of cocaine.

At the same time officers from the NCA and PSNI time carried out searches at a number of properties in Northern Ireland.

The investigation has also been supported by An Garda Siochana and the Organised Crime Task Force.

The five men were questioned by NCA officers, and have now been released on bail.

NCA Regional Head of Investigations Gerry McLean said: “This is a highly significant operation in terms of our activity to target organised crime impacting on Northern Ireland.

Wrapped drugs found in a lorry.

“In making these seizures we have both prevented a large quantity of drugs from reaching our streets, and denied criminals an important avenue for smuggling.

“I’d like to thank colleagues from the PSNI, Garda and Border Force, without whom we wouldn’t have been able to achieve the results we have so far. Our investigations will continue.”

Detective Superintendent Rachel Shields, from the PSNI’s Criminal Investigation Branch said: “Our detectives have been working in collaboration with the NCA in relation to this operation for some time.

“These arrests and seizure are significant in terms of the quantity seized, and in terms of the disruption caused to organised criminals.

“We will continue to work closely with, and support the NCA in their work to disrupt the nefarious activities of organised crime groups.”